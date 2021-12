ATLANTA (CW69 News at Ten/CBS) — At 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired. Minutes later, MLB owners announced a lockout of the players. It is baseball’s first work stoppage since the 1994-95 players’ strike, and there’s no telling when it will end. With any luck, the work stoppage will end in time for spring training, though that may be optimistic.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO