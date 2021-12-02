Practical solutions for Local 5G Enterprise Transformation

Data-first approach allows AWS customers to immediately deploy AI and ML applications to modernize their data estate and reduce time to business outcomes. WANdisco, the live data company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. With this new and expanded designation, AWS recognizes the success of WANdisco’s LiveData Migrator beyond migration to enable and accelerate data and application modernization journeys at scale. AWS customers looking to drive digital transformation, while also ensuring business continuity, can turn to WANdisco with confidence to ensure the success of their modernization initiatives.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO