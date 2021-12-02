Practical solutions for Local 5G Enterprise Transformation

Sapiens accelerates Hiscox’s vision to build a European specialist insurer to create an ecosystem of customers, brokers and partners. Sapiens International Corporation, a leading global provider of software solutions for the financial services industry, announced that international specialist insurer Hiscox EU has gone live in Germany with Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty and Sapiens Intelligence, implemented in the cloud. Sapiens’ flexible core platform and managed services provides Hiscox with operational efficiency, scalability, sustained profitability and enables the insurer to adapt to increased regulatory pressure. The go-live is expected to boost productivity in Hiscox Germany by about 25% by 2025.
