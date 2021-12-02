ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Elton John’s 10-Year-Old Son Has a Very Surprising Hobby

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Elton John and his sons, you might assume they would have similar interests like their iconic dad, but that’s not the case for his 10-year-old son, Zachary. John’s husband David Furnish told U.K.’s The Mirror that Zachary is “obsessed” with fishing saying, “He’s done lake fishing, he’s...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Olsson
Person
Davey Johnstone
Person
Dee Murray
Person
George Michael
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Legend
Person
Ryan Adams
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
John Lennon
Person
Elton John
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: my stories of Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, David Bowie and more

Rick Wakeman likes to keep busy. By the time Classic Rock arrives for our mid-morning interview he has already chauffeured his wife to Heathrow Airport, attended a business meeting in London and returned to his home in Norfolk ("I was so tired on the way back that I had to pull over and sleep in a lay-by.").
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Crocodile Rock#The Union
wcsx.com

Elton John Teases New Christmas Song with Ed Sheeran

Elton John has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a new Christmas song that will be released this Friday (December 3.) Both Sir Elton and Sheeran have been teasing the track on social media. For his part, John shared the fun video below with a take on the classic Love Actually cards scene. Sheeran shows up at John’s door with a stack of cards that reads, “Hello. Last Christmas, I received a call from my mate Elton John, and he told me we should do a Christmas song, and I replied, ‘Yeah, maybe in 2022.’ But I actually wrote the chorus that day, and here we are our Christmas song — ‘Merry Christmas’ — is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now! It has sleigh bells, a lot of them.”
MUSIC
Indy100

Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas track could swipe Adele’s number one spot

Elton John and Ed Sheeran have joined forces with a newly-released festive single for charity – fittingly called Merry Christmas. Complete with every Christmas cliché imaginable and remakes of iconic festive scenes, the unexpected duo went down a treat with the British public. And now, bookies believe it stands a strong chance of becoming a number one chart-topper against Adele and LadBaby.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Why Ed Sheeran and Elton John re-created famous ‘Love Actually’ scene

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are re-creating the famous cue card scene from "Love Actually" — and it's all to promote their new holiday single, "Merry Christmas." The two British musicians appear in the short clip, which five-time Grammy winner John, 74, tweeted Monday. It kicks off with Sheeran, 30,...
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Cop That Shut Down Beatles Rooftop Concert Has No Regrets

One of the cops who shut down The Beatles’ rooftop concert said he has no regrets cutting the now-classic concert short. The concert in its entirety is the culmination of the new documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which premiered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Disney+. In an interview with the U.K’s Daily Mail, Ray Shayler, who was a 25-year-old constable at the time, recalled the day in vivid detail.
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Have a Lifelong Friendship! Check Out Photos of the Pair From The Beatles to Now

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are two of the biggest musicians in the entire world who rose to fame in the iconic British rock group The Beatles. They both went on to have successful solo careers when the band went their separate ways in 1970. After everything Paul and Ringo have been through together, they have a friendship that will last a lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran and Elton John review, Merry Christmas: Gooey as a wheel of old camembert

Ed Sheeran’s got his list and he’s checking it twice. “Wait, what’s that Santa? There’s never been a hit song simply called ‘Merry Christmas’? Ho ho ho! Let me fix that. Elton, mate, you free?” At least, that’s how I imagine the conversation went, as the singer-songwriter spied yet another opportunity to top the charts.Just as Sam Smith was wrong to boast of writing a Bond theme in just a few hours, so was Sheeran to admit he bashed out the first ideas for this Elton John collaboration in a single day. You can tell – there are enough...
CELEBRITIES
mixmag.net

Elton John: "First thing I do in the morning is listen to dance music"

Elton John has recently revealed on the Glitterbox radio show, hosted by Melvo Baptiste, that he starts everyday by "listening to dance music in the shower". The radio episode, which featured special guest Elton John, touched on topics such as music making, music consumption, the AIDS epidemic and Sir Elton John's non-profit organisation Elton John AIDS Foundation.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Elton John, Ed Sheeran Pay Tribute to Holiday Hits in ‘Merry Christmas’ Video

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are ringing in the holidays with their upbeat new song “Merry Christmas,” with an accompanying video directed by Jason Koenig. In the festive video, the pair pay homage to scenes from legacy No. 1 Christmas music videos and iconic Christmas films. They’re joined by British personalities like Mr Blobby, Jonathan Ross, Big Narstie, Michael McIntyre and the Darkness, who all cameo throughout, as they reinvent scenes from Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” the Snowman’s “Walking in the Air,” and more. At one point, Sheeran even dances around in a sexy Santa suit. “Feel like there’s so much love/All our...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy