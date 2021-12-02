Snacks With Santa

These Snack Drawer Bars are my 21st-century nod to a bar with which I suspect you are familiar: the Seven-Layer Bar. Now, you might call it a Magic Bar, a Hello Dolly Bar, or even a Dream Bar. But lucky for you, it answers to any of those names and almost always consists of a graham cracker crust topped with layers of butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, shredded sweetened coconut, nuts, and sweetened condensed milk. milk. Yes, it’s true: That is only six layers, but thankfully I don’t have to worry about discovering what that 7th layer might be (white chocolate chips?) because I eschewed the name altogether and went with something snacky and therefore modern (putting the word “snack” in the title of baked goods, cookbooks, etc. is currently having a moment, in case you did not know).

