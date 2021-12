MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents has named a dean at North Carolina State University as the new president of Kansas State University. The board announced Thursday that Richard Linton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State, will replace Richard Myers, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Prior to moving to North Carolina State, Linton worked in food science positions at Ohio State and Purdue. He is currently a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board. Linton was chosen after a national search that began when Myers announced in May that he planned to retire.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO