There's good news and bad news for PlayStation users this week as Sony postpones the PS Plus reveal for December 2021. Sony almost always releases the new PlayStation Plus games on the first Tuesday of the month, in this case December 7. will be revealed on the Wednesday before, meaning subscribers will have to wait until the afternoon of December 1 for the official game announcement.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO