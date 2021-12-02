Neutral in Paris

Ariel Okin is the founder of her eponymous firm, Ariel Okin Interiors, a New York based, full-service interior design firm. Ariel’s signature style can be interpreted as “traditional with a twist” – warm, livable and elegant spaces, with an edited, contemporary and practical approach. A deft use of color, emphasis on clean lines, and mix of bespoke and antique items are hallmarks of her aesthetic, yet no two projects are alike; Ariel believes every home should reflect its owner. Many of these photos are from her home in Westchester, NY which I adore for its whimsical, slightly boho and inviting vibes.
