Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO