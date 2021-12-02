ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond

By GameSpot Staff
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Here are some of the biggest Xbox games coming next year. There are plenty of big and exciting Xbox games to look forward...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Is Painful for PS5 Players

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#New Xbox#Fantasy Games#Video Game#Xbox One#Dying Light#Techland
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Titanfall 2 still towers above gaming’s biggest shooters

This year was supposed to be a landmark one for first-person shooters. With Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite all launching in the same season, fans of the genre would have their work cut out for them. Not everything went according to plan, though. While Halo Infinite...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #19 — Xbox Series X|S

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Overwatch
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Most Popular RPGS Ever

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight new games to enjoy across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. A handful of these games aren't very notable additions, but one, in particular, is a very noteworthy addition. Subscribers across cloud, console, and PC can now enjoy one of the most popular RPGs ever. More specifically, in addition to seven other games, Stardew Valley has been added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

December Xbox Games With Gold Seemingly Leaked Early

As is becoming tradition, the upcoming month's list of Games With Gold titles has seemingly leaked ahead of time. Billbill-kun on Dealabs has revealed December's lineup. This person previously revealed the free games lineups for PlayStation Plus, so there is a track record here. December's Xbox Games With Gold lineup,...
VIDEO GAMES
Ghacks Technology News

How to install Xbox PC games in any folder

1. When you have completed the above steps, open the Xbox app. 2. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the interface. If it shows a generic icon, you may not have signed in to your account. Sign in before proceeding to the next step. 3....
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Here Are The Best Selling Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One Games of All Time In Japan

Famitsu has shared the sales data for the Xbox consoles in Japan including a list of the best-selling software that includes all major exclusives. Xbox never had a lot of luck with selling well in Japan. While Microsoft managed to do well with the X360, it was still a far cry compared to the other consoles in the market. The OG XB didn’t fare that well in Japan either despite the support of Japanese developers, while the XB1 just failed out of the gate.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — November 22nd to 28th

For the first time in what feels like forever, we've got a bit of a quiet week in terms of new Xbox game releases. Just ten new games join the Xbox platform next week, including Farming Simulator 2022, Before We Leave, and Deeer Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game. Those...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Xbox Games with Gold December 2021 Officially Announced

Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Games with Gold December 2021 lineup after it was earlier leaked online. And true to the leaks, the predicted lineup was true all along. Players can enjoy four titles that will be free to download next month, which includes a prison simulator, a city simulator with a twist, an action game involving orcs, and a 2D platformer where you encounter bizarre creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
97.9 WGRD

Microsoft Xbox X Gucci Series Is Most Expensive Gaming Console

During the holidays gaming consoles are a top priority for a lot of shoppers, but are you willing to pay this much for a gaming console?. Typically an Xbox Series X costs anywhere between $750 to $1000. A PlayStation 5 can cost you $650 to $1050. Each of these consoles only comes with one controller. Still, that is a lot of money for each of these systems.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

How To Stream Xbox Cloud Gaming with Raspberry Pi

With current generation consoles still being hard to come by, even a year after launch, game streaming services have become quite popular. For a few dollars per month we can stream a curated library of games to our laptops, desktops and mobile devices. With the recent release of Raspberry Pi...
VIDEO GAMES
momjunction.com

11 Best Lego Games For Xbox One In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Lego games are specially designed with an amazing VFX, character detailing, interesting storylines, and attractive...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy