According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.

