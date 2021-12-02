ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Only a few of Netflix's true-crime docuseries have been hits of the 21 that have dropped so far this year

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix had two true-crime docuseries hits to kick off 2021 with Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer and Crime Scene:...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Squid Game and Hellbound were beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 by a surprise TV show

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Just Announced a Spinoff Series for One of Its Most Popular Originals

La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist, has been one of Netflix's biggest global hits for a number of years. The Spanish series about an elaborate bank heist is coming to an end this week, with its final five episodes hitting Netflix on December 3rd, but the story won't completely end there. As it turns out, Netflix is working on a Money Heist spinoff series that will arrive on the service in 2023.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#Serial Killer
imdb.com

Everything We Know About Netflix's Brzrkr So Far

Keanu Reeves is on the record as saying he's "always wanted" to play Wolverine, but has indicated he's too old to bring the semi-immortal superhero to life. (As though everyone isn't well aware that Reeves is secretly a centuries-old vampire masquerading as the nicest guy in Hollywood.) So, in-between eating sandwiches on park benches, he went and did what anyone who really wants to portray an X-Man would do: he co-created his own comic book series about an unkillable warrior battling his way through the ages. With Blackjack! And, well, you know how the rest of the meme goes.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

One Piece Netflix Live-Action Release Date, Plot, Cast & Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about Netflix's live-action One Piece series. One Piece fans, get hyped! The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga is coming to Netflix, and production is currently going. There are a total of ten episodes ordered so far, and it will be produced by Tomorrow Studios and publisher Shueisha, the same studio behind Netflix's Cowboy Bebop adaptation. Here's everything we know about Netflix's One Piece so far.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Netflix Series Finale Dominates Top Ten, But Benedict Cumberbatch Isn't Far Behind

It hasn't taken long for Lost in Space to once again find itself atop the Netflix rankings. Early Wednesday morning, the streaming service released the third and final season of the popular sci-fi series, bringing the story of the Robinson family to a close. It didn't take long for Netflix users to jump back in and start binging the final season. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list saw Lost in Space rise to the top on its first day available.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Netflix's The Tinder Swindler: A new true crime documentary on notorious conman

True crime fans, listen up, as Netflix have another con-focused documentary coming up called The Tinder Swindler, and this one sounds *juicy*. Titled The Tinder Swindler, Netflix's latest true crime doc will tell the story of a conman who used dating app Tinder to entice his victims, and the fusion of crime and modern dating is set to be chillingly close to home.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Netflix’s Hellbound: Best Shows To Watch Next From The Leftovers To Jirisan

Hellbound is the most recent Korean-language hit to make it into the U.S. Netflix Top Ten, and to top Netflix’s global (self-reported) charts. If you’ve already binged all six episodes of the ultra-violent celestial fantasy and are thirsting for more shows in a similar vein, then we’ve hand-picked a selection of supernatural fantasy series that could make the perfect follow-up. Prepare yourself for heaven-and-hell dramas, existential questions, terrifying monsters, human dilemmas, angels, demons and much, much more.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Coming Out Colton’: Netflix’s Colton Underwood Docuseries Drops First Trailer (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood is opening up in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming documentary series, Coming Out Colton, set to premiere on December 3. The six-episode series follows the former football player and Bachelor star as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

La Brea creator says Season 2 will feature "a world completely different from anything we’ve seen on the show so far"

"One of the fun things about the show is that we want to keep ourselves open to lots of different story possibilities, and the world of these sinkholes and the science we’ve set up behind it allows you to have different time periods that we can explore," says creator and co-showrunner David Appelbaum in reflecting on Tuesday's Season 1 finale.
BREA, CA
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on December 3

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 3 is Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series whose third season Netflix just released, just like it was yesterday. In fact, the first four shows are in the same order as yesterday, with True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, at No. 2, the much-watched Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow at No. 3, and a new season of the soapy reality show Selling Sunset at No. 4. And after one day out of the Top 10, Squid Game has rejoined the list at No. 10.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Tiger King Spin-Off The Doc Antle Story Hits Netflix December 10

The next chapter in Netflix's Tiger King saga, a three-episode miniseries titled Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, is hitting the streaming service on December 10. To get fans pumped for the release, Netflix has released a new official trailer. The official logline reads: "Showman or con man? The shocking...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kurt Russell told Red Notice actor to change his name

This might be shocking to hear, but there’s more to the cast of Red Notice than Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Chris Diamantopoulos plays another villain in the action movie, and in talking about his recent success, he mentions that one Kurt Russell gave him some advice. While...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy