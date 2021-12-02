Only a few of Netflix's true-crime docuseries have been hits of the 21 that have dropped so far this year

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 3 is Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series whose third season Netflix just released, just like it was yesterday. In fact, the first four shows are in the same order as yesterday, with True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, at No. 2, the much-watched Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow at No. 3, and a new season of the soapy reality show Selling Sunset at No. 4. And after one day out of the Top 10, Squid Game has rejoined the list at No. 10.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO