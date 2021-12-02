ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q in the first look at Fox's Pivoting

 2 days ago

The single-camera comedy, premiering Jan. 9,...

Cheddar News

Chris Diamantopoulos Talks His Villainous Roles in Netflix's 'Red Notice' and 'True Story'

Actor Chris Diamantopolous joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his new Netflix movie "Red Notice," starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, and the massive success it has seen since its release. Diamantopoulos discussed what it was like stepping into the role of the villain, being able to play a character so different from himself in real life. He also talked about playing a heavy in another hit Netflix production, "True Story," and what it was like working with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.
TVLine

Pivoting: Three Grieving Friends Go Off the Deep End — 2022 FIRST LOOK

In Fox’s upcoming comedy Pivoting, the death of a childhood friend sends three mourning women into sheer panic mode. Premiering Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c, the single-camera series follows three impulsive women whose lives are flipped upside down following the loss of someone close. “Faced with the reality that life is short,” the trio of women makes “desperate attempts to find happiness,” before discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” according to the official logline. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) plays cooking show producer Amy, who sets out to spend more time with her children, even though she finds...
Primetimer

The Sinner completed the Season 4 finale not knowing it was the series finale

"I never know if the show is getting renewed until the season is shot and edited and broadcast, so I always prepare myself for it to be the end," says creator and showrunner Derek Simonds of Wednesday's series finale. "I did that a bit with Season 3, but Season 4 was a welcome opportunity to fully complete Ambrose’s journey… and I always imagined that Season 4 would close his trajectory in a (hopefully) satisfying way. That was always the intention."
Ginnifer Goodwin
Eliza Coupe
Maggie Q
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
TVLine

Gossip Girl Boss Talks Bringing Back Those Original Characters in Episode 10: 'Just Being With Them Was a Joy'

Gossip Girl celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah by blessing us with the biggest reunion of characters from the original series yet. In a well-intended effort to boost her mother’s fashion career, Audrey finagled a pair of invitations to a Hanukkah dinner with a Council of Fashion Designers of America board member — also known as Eleanor Waldorf. Not only did Margaret Colin reprise her role as Blair’s mother, but viewers were also reunited with Wallace Shawn as Cyrus Rose, Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky and Aaron Schwartz as Dorota’s husband Vanya. “Just being with them was a joy, because they themselves are...
Primetimer

In Its Latest Twist, Survivor Becomes Let's Make a Deal

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. Jeff Probst, you are WILD for this one. As we near the endgame of this near-reboot of a Survivor season, longtime fans have been reeling at the onslaught of new twists and advantages that the players have had to wade through. It's not that Season 41 has been bad — it has boasted one of the best Survivor casts in a while, and has featured several standout episodes, including last week's epic blindside of Shan. But for every satisfying character moment or strategic decision, fans have been handed some kind of fundamental change to the game we love, and the latest iteration of that came at this week's immunity challenge, when Probst announced to the final seven a new twist: participation in the immunity challenge would be optional, but for those who did compete, the first person out would need to play a game of chance at tribal council to determine their fate.
Primetimer

Six Feet Under was never granted the same gravitas as The Sopranos, despite presenting a far more dynamic vision of what an American family could be

"While The Sopranos sometimes ventured away from its main made man, Tony remained the show’s focal point. He was the boss at home, at work, and in the beds of his goomars," says Laura Adamczyk. "It was clear from the beginning that Six Feet Under would go about its drama differently. Less than three minutes into the unforgettable pilot, its paterfamilias is killed. Nathaniel Fisher’s (Richard Jenkins) sudden death by way of an L.A. city bus wasn’t just the show’s initial plot driver, pulling prodigal son Nate (Peter Krause) into the family business and sparking tensions with his younger brother, David; it was also Ball’s way of saying that the series wasn’t going to be beholden to any father figure." Adamczyk adds: "Viewers’ identifying with Tony only goes so far, of course (most individuals’ misdeeds don’t include racketeering or murder), but it’s telling nonetheless. If The Sopranos’ overriding maxim was 'I tried to be good, not very hard, it didn’t work out, so now I’m going to give up and do it the other way,' then Six Feet Under’s was that nothing in life, save for death, is guaranteed, and the trick is to try to be good—whatever that even means—regardless. Ultimately, the difference between the two shows’ ethos is optimism versus pessimism, generosity versus cynicism."
Primetimer

Gossip Girl brings old and new characters together as it closes out Season 1

The final three episodes of Season 1 premiered Wednesday with a fan favorite and other cast members from the original Gossip Girl. “Just getting everybody together was so great. We shot that over a few days," says showrunner Joshua Safran, who also worked on the original Gossip Girl. "Sadly, the Waldorf set was struck at the end of the first series and to rebuild it would have cost — because it was a standing set — to rebuild it would have cost as much money as one of our standing sets, which is too much (laughs)... We don’t have the money to do that, to build a set for one episode of that magnitude. So I had to come up with sort of this construction of why they were in Brooklyn Heights, which ends up being one of my favorite gags in the entire series.”
Primetimer

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles botches its relitigation of The Real World "blanket incident" between Tami Roman and David Edwards

Watching Edwards' flippant reaction in the Paramount+ series to the incident that led to his ouster in 1993 is infuriating since it comes four years after the #MeToo movement, says Kyndall Cunningham. "It’s astonishing watching the last four years of dialogue around the topic of sexual misconduct completely collapse on a self-proclaimed progressive platform such as Real World," says Cunningham. "What should be a moment of accountability and steps toward healing rather oppositely feels like a documentary on the dangers of #MeToo and a desperate attempt to find a gray area in an uncomplicated matter."
Primetimer

Josie Totah is the secret weapon of Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot

"One of the biggest gems among the countless streaming TV shows that have debuted in the past couple of years is the Saved by the Bell reboot," says Esther Zuckerman. "What at first seemed like a crass attempt to capitalize on millennial nostalgia for Peacock's launch, revealed itself to be something far more wonderful and stranger than that. The new Saved by the Bell, developed by Tracey Wigfield, is like a reflective commentary on the original as well as a successor to 30 Rock, where Wigfield cut her teeth, complete with viciously funny insider gags. (There's a joke at the expense of Joss Whedon in the second season that's absolutely devastating. James Corden should also be scared.) If the show has a secret weapon it's Josie Totah as the gloriously self-involved Lexi, a rich girl on her way to becoming slightly more vulnerable and less self-obsessed. Lexi wears dresses with eyeballs, and has her own reality show. She only wears heels because she has 'Barbie feet' and will tip over if she doesn't." Totah, who expanded her producing duties to become a writer on the show, says: "Lexi is just like always on 10. She's psychotic." Totah adds: "She is trans and we don't want to ignore that. Then we wouldn't be recognizing her, we would just be tokenizing her. She is also so many other things. This was just an episode to explore something that trans people deal with on a daily basis especially with the amount of traumatic things in our community. I'm glad that we got to comment on it in a way that is lighthearted. Episode 5 is a really funny episode in my opinion, and not just because I'm in most of it."
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
