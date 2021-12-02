ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station Eleven unveils its official trailer

 2 days ago
The post-apocalyptic limited series based on Emily...

nintendosoup.com

Video: Pokemon Evolutions Official Trailer 2

The Pokemon Company has published a new trailer for their ongoing web series Pokemon Evolutions. The trailer shows previews from the second set of episodes for Pokemon Evolutions, which are due to air in December as follows:. Dec. 2: “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region. Dec. 9: “The Wish” featuring...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Full Trailer for HBO Post-Apocalyptic Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Mackenzie David and Himesh Patel

A full trailer has been released for the post-apocalyptic limited series Station Eleven. The series was created by Patrick Somerville (The Bridge, The Leftovers, Maniac) from an international bestseller of the same name written by Emily St. John Mandel. It features a great ensemble cast that includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler.
TV SERIES
techaeris.com

SHUT IN official trailer drops and shows promise

SHUT IN is a thriller/horror film starring Rainey Qualley and Vincent Gallo and funded by media outlet The Daily Wire. This is one of the first films the company has funded, and it has plans to do other films, including Terror On The Prairie starring Gina Carano. Estimated reading time:...
MOVIES
#Official Trailer#Station Eleven#Limited Series#Apocalyptic
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for 'Tiger King' Spinoff 'The Doc Antle Story'

Netflix on Friday dropped a new trailer for its upcoming Tiger King spinoff series The Doc Antle Story. The series will feature witnesses who share their own experiences with the private zoo manager, who was charged with wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty after an investigation led by Attorney General Mark R. Herring of Virginia last year.
TV SERIES
Deadline

James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For HBO Max

The eagerly awaited debut of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series written and directed by James Gunn, has released its official trailer and key art. The show, produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.  It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. In addition to Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. The eight-episode series debuts Thursday, January 17 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Axis Unseen: Official Announcement Trailer

The Axis Unseen attempts to answer the question, "What if someone made a dark-fantasy, heavy-metal, open-world first-person hunting game using the beauty of Unreal Engine 5?" It is being developed for PC by longtime Bethesda veteran Nate Purkeypile, who worked on Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and was the lead artist on Fallout 76.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Ramps Up Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Horror Content, Announcing Premiere Dates for 2022 Series Debuts

Just as Disney Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video are revving up their fantasy, horror and sci-fi series slates for winter 2021-2022 debuts, Netflix is touting the abundance of genre series headed to the streamer. Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, announced premiere details for a slew of “geeky” shows, as well as returning fan-favorites like “Locke & Key” and “The Umbrella Academy.” “In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” Friedlander wrote in a...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

What to Stream in December: The Witcher, The Expanse, Station Eleven

If you ever feel like you’re the last to know about a new TV show or movie that’s streaming, our What to Stream articles are for you. We’ve gathered our picks of movies, series, and new TV show seasons premiering on various streaming platforms in December that you’ll definitely want to watch.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘1883’ Official Trailer and Season 1 Photos

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan delves into the history of the Dutton family with the new series, 1883. The first full trailer reveals 1883 will be considerably more action-heavy than Yellowstone and will follow the family as they struggle to find a place to call home. In addition to dropping the...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Raised by Wolves” S2 First Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the first trailer for the second season of the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves” which returns on February 3rd. In season two, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 B’s mysterious tropical zone.
TV SERIES
CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
Den of Geek

HBO Max New Releases: December 2021

It’s December 2021 and to celebrate HBO Max is bringing back a classic sci-fi franchise for one last ride. The list of new releases on HBO Max this month is highlighted by The Matrix Resurrections on Dec. 22. This is the long-awaited return to the reality-bending saga from The Wachowskis. Writer/director Lana Wachowski returns as do stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively. This time around it’s 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions and “Neo lives a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco where his therapist prescribes him blue pills. Neither he nor Trinity recognize each other. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.”
TV SERIES
