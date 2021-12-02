ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, UT

Rent Grinch’s cave for holiday getaway

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BOULDER, Utah — If the family togetherness is getting to be a bit too much this holiday season, you can get away just like the Grinch did before his heart grew three sizes that day.

A home, for lack of a better term, that is inspired by “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is being made available to rent, KTVX reported.

The cave boasts 5,700 square feet and is located near — appropriately enough — Boulder, Utah.

The kitchen comes with roast beast, Who pudding and Who hash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BOYr_0dCRgqU500
Grinch getaway The pantry at the Grinch's rental home is stocked with all the Who favorites. (Vacasa.com/Business Wire)

There’s also a music room that has an organ and drum set to echo through the caverns.

A study, main bedroom and guest bedroom are among the rooms to round out the Mt. Crumpit Cave dwelling.

While there is a bed for the Grinch’s dog Max, no pets are allowed.

The rental, which is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Vasca, a rental management site, will cost $19.57 a night, representative of the book’s original 1957 release.

To take a virtual tour of the property and to check availability, visit VACASA.

