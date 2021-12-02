Eat My Catfish announces third NWA location

NASHVILLE, TENN, November 18, 2021— Urban Oasis Day Spa is proud to announce that they have moved to their new West End location: 200 23rd Ave North, Nashville, TN 37203. To celebrate this occasion, Urban Oasis is holding a Grand Opening Party on December 9th from 5 - 7 p.m. The Urban Oasis Day Spa team, including owners Mary & Sith Phrachak (pictured), is very excited about their new location and looking forward to celebrating this milestone with friends and family. Some special happenings are lined up for the occasion, including an Urban Oasis cocktail & champagne hour beginning at 5 pm until 6:00 p.m., followed by a toast of appreciation to all of their friends and guests. There will be a presentation to highlight new services offered at Urban Oasis, such as brow lamination, dermaplaning classes for professionals, and more. Another very notable part of the evening will be the recognition of all the incredible Urban Oasis therapists and their unique skills and expertise. The team is excited to be sharing highlights of the new space during the party, as well. Exclusive Urban Oasis gifts will be raffled off during the evening. NOTE: Appropriate health and safety measures will be in place to ensure Grand Opening guests will be comfortable and confident. The new location is right around the corner from Elliston Place and just a block from Centennial Park in the trendy West End neighborhood and gives Urban Oasis clients easy access from both Interstate 40 and 440. The Urban Oasis Day Spa team of professionals is proud to be able to serve the Nashville community by offering massage and bodywork, facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, waxing, sugaring, acupuncture, spa parties, and much more.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO