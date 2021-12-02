ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Eat My Catfish announces third NWA location

By Paul Gatling
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas-based restaurant chain Eat My Catfish is planning to open a Rogers location. In a news release Thursday (Dec. 2), the company said the restaurant should be open by mid-December. The address is 2011 S. Promenade...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
leoweekly.com

Taco City To Open Third Louisville Location

Taco City Louisville will open a third location early next year. The taco restaurant currently has two locations, its original outpost in the Highlands (1283 Bardstown Road) and one in Middletown (11601 Shelbyville Road), the latter of which opened this spring. The new one will open in mid-January at 3085 Breckenridge Lane, right by Hikes Point Kroger.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Nwa#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink
krcrtv.com

COMING SOON: Cookies and Yogurt expands to third location in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The popular bakery and dessert shop 'Cookies and Yogurt' is baking up a new location for their popular treats. The new location will be at the shopping center near Cypress and Churn Creek in Redding. The Northstate has been so good to us,” said Owner, Jeff Eckelbarger.
REDDING, CA
Nashville Business Journal

Urban Oasis Day Spa Announces Move To New West End Location

NASHVILLE, TENN, November 18, 2021— Urban Oasis Day Spa is proud to announce that they have moved to their new West End location: 200 23rd Ave North, Nashville, TN 37203. To celebrate this occasion, Urban Oasis is holding a Grand Opening Party on December 9th from 5 - 7 p.m. The Urban Oasis Day Spa team, including owners Mary & Sith Phrachak (pictured), is very excited about their new location and looking forward to celebrating this milestone with friends and family. Some special happenings are lined up for the occasion, including an Urban Oasis cocktail & champagne hour beginning at 5 pm until 6:00 p.m., followed by a toast of appreciation to all of their friends and guests. There will be a presentation to highlight new services offered at Urban Oasis, such as brow lamination, dermaplaning classes for professionals, and more. Another very notable part of the evening will be the recognition of all the incredible Urban Oasis therapists and their unique skills and expertise. The team is excited to be sharing highlights of the new space during the party, as well. Exclusive Urban Oasis gifts will be raffled off during the evening. NOTE: Appropriate health and safety measures will be in place to ensure Grand Opening guests will be comfortable and confident. The new location is right around the corner from Elliston Place and just a block from Centennial Park in the trendy West End neighborhood and gives Urban Oasis clients easy access from both Interstate 40 and 440. The Urban Oasis Day Spa team of professionals is proud to be able to serve the Nashville community by offering massage and bodywork, facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, waxing, sugaring, acupuncture, spa parties, and much more.
NASHVILLE, TN
scottjosephorlando.com

The Catfish Place of Apopka

I have just enough time to induct the Catfish Place of Apopka into our list of Orlando Classics before it goes away forever. After 38 years, the restaurant has been sold and will soon change its name to Nauti Lobstah. Michael Rumplik and his wife, Cara, along with Christine Gonzalez...
APOPKA, FL
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Bun Papa Opens Third Location in Bradlee Shopping Center

Ever had a burger that tasted good but the bun was soggy, bland or just unmemorable? That’s not the case at Bun Papa, the popular burger, hot dog, and chicken sandwich spot where the buns are just as delicious as what’s inside them. Bun Papa has exploded onto the DMV...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Guard Online

Club visits historic Marlsgate

Nearly three dozen members and guests of the Adventure First Travel Club enjoyed a wonderful luncheon and tour of the historic treasure that is Marlsgate Plantation near Scott, Arkansas. Owners Martha Ellen and Beau Talbot welcomed their guests beneath a magnificent chandelier in the foyer of the elegant Marlsgate estate...
BATESVILLE, AR
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — This veteran is a third-generation sweet maker

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — Nestled on the coast, Burry Chocolates offers a taste of the past, selling handcrafted candy and chocolate with the Burry family touch. They've only been around for a little over a year, but they're making quite the name for themselves. What You Need to Know. Burry...
FOOD & DRINKS
Community Impact Houston

The Factory Salon opens third Cypress-area location

Officials with The Factory Salon opened their third location Nov. 16 at 29040 Hwy. 290, Ste. A07, Cypress. The business has additional locations on Fry and Barker Cypress roads. Services include haircuts, blowouts, coloring and balayage, perms, conditioning treatments, facial waxing, and makeup and eyelash applications from Aveda-trained stylists. www.thefactorysalon.net.
SMALL BUSINESS
aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: December 2-5

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Where: Domestic Domestic (Little Rock) When: 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The holiday season isn’t really complete without an appearance from the jolliest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Dirty gloves and kitchen give one local restaurant a failing score

This week, we have another failing restaurant inspection in the Tennessee Valley. A dirty kitchen led a Hixson restaurant to a failing score. Southern Restaurant off Hixson Pike scored a 58. The inspector saw a person working with raw fish and changing their gloves without washing hands. One cook was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Herald-Journal

Locations, builders for Logan's 22nd Parade of Gingerbread Homes announced

With the holiday season here, it’s time again for the 22nd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest in Downtown Logan, Dec. 3–31. After 22 years, this event has grown into a much-loved local tradition, not only for the architects who design gingerbread creations but for everyone who participates by voting on their favorite edible wonderland.
LOGAN, UT
hottytoddy.com

Trustmark Announces the Grand Opening of a New Oxford Location

Trustmark bank will be holding a grand opening event next week of its new Oxford location at 2301 Jackson Avenue West. “We are thrilled to be relocating our Jackson Avenue branch to a more convenient, accessible and visible location in Oxford,” said Trustmark Oxford President Matt McCraw. “Our newly renovated facility will offer the latest in banking technology and represents a true commitment to the Oxford community.”
OXFORD, MS
KCCI.com

RAYGUN announces new location in new city

RAYGUN shirts is adding a new store. On Friday, RAYGUN announced on Facebook it's adding a location in Cedar Falls. It will be sharing a building with Vinyl Cup Records at 205 Main Street. They expect the location to open spring 2022. According to RAYGUN, the business wanted to open...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy