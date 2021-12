Because capitalism is alive and well, ahead of Black Friday (which seems to be encroaching earlier and earlier), I’ve been thinking about a few fictional shopping sprees. While shopping can be gluttonous and indulgent, wasteful and vapid, in literature it also sometimes signifies transformation or the start of a journey. (For one particular maximalist, it’s the whole journey!) So… treat yourself to the literary equivalent of a mall montage. And, remember, the best place to shop is always at your local bookstore.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO