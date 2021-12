During its two losses this season, Oklahoma was taunted with “SEC” chants from Baylor and Oklahoma State fans. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley departed for USC last week after the loss at the Cowboys, but the chants have followed him. During Riley’s College GameDay interview Saturday, fans at the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta serenaded Riley with the chants. Speculation grew this week that Riley departed Oklahoma because he perhaps did not want to compete in the SEC after dominating the Big 12.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO