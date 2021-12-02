UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan 72-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
Bob Stoops will officially be returning to the Oklahoma sideline. In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s shock move to USC, the former OU head coach will be returning to his old role where he had a Hall of Fame career. Stoops will serve as the interim head coach for Oklahoma’s...
Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
Mark Turgeon was never the right fit as Maryland’s basketball coach. The Terrapins deserve better than a postgame whiner who couldn’t fix roster problems. It just took 10 years for the university and coach to admit it.
Earlier this week, I suggested that new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly should take a look at Georgia Bulldogs assistant Will Muschamp for the Tigers’ defensive coordinator position. After thinking about it for a couple of days, I’ve changed my mind. Muschamp could still be a decent hire, but...
Oklahoma’s coaching search is winding down. Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. It's unknown when an announcement could be made, although it...
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Maryland and Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways after 11 seasons. They are now in the market for a head coach. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Maryland Terrapins. 1. Kim English. English is one of the newer head coaches on this list, as he...
Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Oregon was looking to avenge its regular season loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, but that did not happen at all. The Ducks got blown out, 38-10, and head coach Mario Cristobal took the brunt of the criticism. After losing handily to Utah in Salt Lake City, the Ducks...
Brian Kelly made waves among Tigers faithful when it was announced he wasn’t bringing back long-time LSU staff member. On Friday, news broke that Kelly opted not to retain the Tigers’ long time strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who helped propel the team to three national titles. To illustrate,...
Oxford (Mich.) high school community is grieving the death of four students Wednesday lost amid a five-minute shooting barrage by another student Tuesday on campus. Two of the victims were athletes, one whom is being called a hero for trying to stop the gunman. Tate Myre, 16, a junior running...
Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
There was a time when it was hard to imagine Clemson winning an ACC Championship. From 1992-2010, the Tigers watched as Florida State won 12 ACC Championships. They even had to watch Virginia Tech win three (...)
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
Defensive line coach Todd Wash got emotional Wednesday when asked about Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County that killed four students and injured seven others. Wash was recruiting in Colorado during the events at Columbine High School in 1999, when two students killed 13 people and injured...
