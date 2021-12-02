ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Ursula von der Leyen playing at?

By Paddy Hannam - Spiked
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was the alarming message that came from European Commission...

The Independent

Von der Leyen says EU is taking new Covid variant ‘very seriously’

The European Commission has urged EU countries to introduce an “emergency brake” on travel from southern Africa after a new Covid variant was detected there. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is taking news of the variant “very seriously” as the first infection of the new strain was detected in Belgium on Friday.
104.1 WIKY

EU needs to buy time on Omicron variant – EU’s von der Leyen

RIGA (Reuters) – The European Union needs to buy time to assess fully the implications of the new Omicron variant, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. Von der Leyen, speaking during a visit to Latvia, said she took the variant seriously, which the World Health Organization had called a “variant of concern”.
neworleanssun.com

EU will not recognise Taliban regime, says European Commission President Ursula

Brussels [Belgium], November 27 (ANI): The European Union will not recognise the Taliban regime, imposed through violence, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday. EU's President, in a statement, said: "European Union does not recognise the new regime, imposed through violence, but we need to prevent the...
Shropshire Star

EU should consider making Covid-19 jabs mandatory, says von der Leyen

The EU-wide vaccination rate stands at 66%. The chief of the European Commission has said EU nations should consider making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory because too many people still refuse to have them voluntarily. The EU-wide vaccination rate is 66%, and unexpectedly high case surges in much of the 27-nation bloc...
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
Daily Mail

Macron accuses Britain of 'provocation' over Channel migrant crisis saying UK must accept people who 'want to join family' as Priti Patel faces mounting anger from Tory MPs warning 'something must be done'

Emmanuel Macron delivered a stinging rebuke at UK 'provocation' over the Channel migrant crisis today warning that the UK must accept people who want to reunite with family. The French president swiped at Home Secretary Priti Patel demanding 'collaboration' to tackle the growing problem. And he pledged to use Paris's...
Reuters

EU court told to dismiss Polish, Hungarian cash-for-democracy challenge

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top court should dismiss a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a new tool aimed at cutting cash for member states which break the bloc’s democratic rules, an initial legal opinion said on Thursday. While the advocate general’s opinion is not binding, the Luxembourg-based...
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
The Independent

Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union

The leaders of right-wing populist parties are gathering Saturday in Warsaw to discuss how they can work together to bring change to the European Union which they accuse of acting like a super-state that is eroding the traditions and powers of the EU's 27 member nations. Jaroslaw Kaczynski the leader of Poland’s nationalist ruling party, was expected to open the gathering in Warsaw. Scheduled attendees include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, among others.The meeting follows a visit by Le Pen to Budapest in October that was part of an effort...
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
US News and World Report

Germany's Next Government: the Likely Line-Up

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) announced on Wednesday a coalition deal as they prepare to take charge of Europe's biggest economy for the next four years. As top candidate for the SPD, which narrowly came first in September's election, Olaf Scholz is...
Telegraph

France must intercept every Channel migrant, Priti Patel to say

Priti Patel is expected to use a crisis meeting this week to urge her French counterpart to speed up plans to intercept every single migrant before they reach the UK. The Home Secretary will meet Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, to find a “shared solution” to the Channel crisis which last week saw a record 1,185 migrants reach the UK in a day.
