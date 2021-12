When you look at the scoresheet over the last six games, Devils defenseman P.K. Subban's name is a constant. With six points over six games, Subban is finding his groove. "He's made some really good offensive plays, he's made some great defending plays for us," Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday after practice. "The pair of (Jonas) Siegenthaler and Subban has been a real good defensive pair for us. Some of it is his awareness to get in on plays, the other part is we know ultimately what P.K. can bring. I'd like to see him get to that high level and just stay there."

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO