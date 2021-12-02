ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Trims Ag Export Expectations

pnwag.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA says Ag exports this fiscal year will hit $175.5 billion. “It’s a little bit lower, $2 billion less than the previous estimate for this year.”. That estimate was made back in August. But, according to USDA...

www.pnwag.net

pnwag.net

High Fertilizer Costs Expected To Continue Into the Spring

A dramatic rise in fertilizer prices weighs heavily on farmers and input suppliers as they prepare for the 2022. Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers have skyrocketed to all-time highs in recent months. Fertilizer price increases are driven by nitrogen production challenges, tight global supplies, rising natural gas costs and steady demand.
AGRICULTURE
Princeton Times Leader

Ag economy thriving, record receipts expected

University of Kentucky agricultural economists are predicting the state’s 2021 agricultural receipts will exceed $6.7 billion. If realized, this will be a new record, surpassing the previous record of $6.5 billion in 2014 and the $5.5 billion average over the past five years. They expect net farm income to approach...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Farmland Values Rise in Third Quarter

**California’s winegrape harvest is up slightly from 2020. And while growers this year faced additional challenges from wildfires, the impacts of smoke taint were markedly less than last year’s devastating fire season. This year’s winegrape crush is estimated at 3.6 to 3.7 million tons. That’s an improvement over 2020, but...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Ag Economist: Crop markets likely to move higher in 2022

(KMAland) -- At least one observer of crop markets says 2022 could bring higher prices for corn and soybean producers. Dr. William Tierney Jr. is chief economist for AgResource Company -- a market research company based in Chicago. Tierney says right now, all signs are pointing to higher numbers on the board for most crop markets in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
WOWO News

USDA Updates Crop Insurance

The Department of Ag is updating crop insurance. USDA says the updates are a response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, and are supportive of conservation of natural resources on agricultural land. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment. To accommodate the different farming practices across the country, RMA is also increasing flexibility related to the prevented planting “1 in 4” requirement and aligning crop insurance definitions with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA is revising four organic definitions to be consistent with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA also made other changes to Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions, Area Risk Protection Insurance Regulations, Coarse Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, and other insurance provisions. Producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the changes.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA updates farm income projections

USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. ERS forecasts inflation-adjusted net cash farm income, which is gross cash income minus cash expenses, to increase $12.6 billion to $133 billion. U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $18.4 billion from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. farm exports to set record, fall short of USDA projections

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAXX) - There’s good news and some not-so-good news concerning the final numbers for U.S. farm exports for this year. The good news is those exports are going to set a record of $175.5 billion. The not-so-good news is that the total was expected to be higher than that. In August, USDA economists said our farm exports would be $2 billion more than they actually were. The reason was China. The country ended up buying less U.S. crops and livestock than earlier expected. Our foreign soybean sales were a major reason for lower export values as the Chinese market softened. That meant total soybean sales were down almost $4 billion to $28.4 billion. But those final sales figures were still up over $3 billion from the previous sales record set in 2021.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
ksal.com

Economics is USDA’s Helping Science

At USDA, economics is a helping science. Two recent contributions of USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) highlight how economic research help USDA form policies. USDA recently announced changes to the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which is used to calculate maximum USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The re-evaluation of the TFP was a data-driven, science-based analysis. ERS researchers closely collaborated with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service on research that led to the changes. This close collaboration on the re-evaluation, impacts millions of low-income Americans each day.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Rising Fertilizer Costs A Concern For Farming Community

Regardless of what you grow or where you grow it, one of the most popular topics of conversation in the farming community is the soaring price of fertilizers. “It’s been a perfect storm of high input costs, high transportation costs, shutdowns…” a sample of testimony at a recent House Agriculture Committee hearing, and indeed even though crop prices are fairly high;
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Hemp Growers Reminded To Participate In USDA Survey

If you are one of the estimated 20,500 producers growing hemp this year, hopefully got a survey form last month asking about acreage and other aspects of hemp production. It’s the first comprehensive hemp survey since the 1940’s, so it’s no wonder USDA officials are fervently asking producers:. “Please, please,...
AGRICULTURE
Havre Daily News

USDA awards grants to strengthen local and regional ag markets

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $90.2 million investment in 203 projects to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for local and regional food businesses. The funding is made possible through grant programs administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service as part of the Local Agriculture Marketing...
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

USDA's National Ag Statistics Service Will Be Contacting Producers for County Ag Production Survey

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will soon be contacting producers for its County Agricultural Production Survey. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, beginning next month, NASS will be taking a comprehensive look into the total acres planted and harvested for 2021, as well as the total yield and production of row crops down to the county level.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Lenders expect farmers to profit, inflation becomes top concern

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farm lenders are reporting profits. That's according to the Fall 2021 Agricultural Lender Survey by American Bankers Association. Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt talked with agriculture expert Andy Vance about the findings. Ringwalt: “One key takeaway from the survey is that a majority of (agricultural) lenders...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Spot quotations averaged 846 points lower than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 104.86 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, December 2, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 26.2 cents per pound for the week ending November 27, up 2.0 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending November 27 totaled 41.6 million pounds, down 15.9 million pounds from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Will expected larger 2022 soybean acres sink prices?

Just weeks ago, soybean futures prices looked poised to sink well below the $12-a-bushel threshold and fall potentially $1 lower as traders were anticipating a larger crop in South America and a large United States crop to be planted in spring 2022. Trade was also monitoring the fact that ending...
AGRICULTURE
wfbf.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Statement on Ag Export Bill Signing

On Friday, Dec. 3, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 314, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 92, investing five million dollars to export Wisconsin agricultural goods. Under Wisconsin Act 92, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s Center for International Agribusiness Marketing will work with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on a plan to increase the value of Wisconsin’s milk and dairy, meat, crop, and other product exports by 25 percent by June 30, 2026.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NAFA Out With 2022 Alfalfa Variety Ratings

The National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance is out with its 2022 Alfalfa Variety Ratings. NAFA President Beth Nelson said the annual publication is a useful tool to not just hay and livestock farmers, but anyone involved in the production of alfalfa. This year’s edition of NAFA’s Alfalfa Variety Ratings features 178 varieties from 16 marketers.
AGRICULTURE

