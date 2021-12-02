ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers HC Rick Carlisle: PG T.J. McConnell expected to be 'out for a while' with wrist injury

By Luke Adams
 2 days ago
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who is dealing with a right wrist injury, will be “out for a while,” head coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files (Twitter link).

For now, there’s no real recovery timeline or even a formal diagnosis for McConnell. The team is still evaluating the extent of the injury and will likely issue a more detailed update within the next day or two, says Agness.

McConnell has only made six starts for the Pacers this season, but he has been an important part of the team’s rotation. Entering action on Wednesday, the 29-year-old had appeared in all 23 of Indiana’s games and was averaging over 25 minutes per contest, with 8.7 PPG, 5.0 APG and 1.1 SPG on 50.3% shooting. He left Wednesday’s contest vs. Atlanta after playing just three minutes.

McConnell’s absence should open the door for Brad Wanamaker to take on a bigger role. Wanamaker has been in and out of the rotation this season but played 16 minutes on Wednesday as the Pacers’ backup point guard.

numberfire.com

Pacers' T.J. McConnell (wrist) will not return on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (wrist) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. McConnell is dealing with soreness in his right wrist and will not return to Wednesday's clash with the Hawks. McConnell will finish Wednesday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists in...
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Chris Duarte starting on Wednesday night, T.J. McConnell to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his 16th career start after T.J McConnell was sent to Indiana's bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup against an Atlanta unit allowing a 109.5 defensive rating, our models project Duarte to score 24.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,800.
NBA
