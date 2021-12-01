We Went To The Legendary TNGHT’s Surprise Comeback Set in LA

I was a member of the Vyx, a faction that provides descreet services. To serve them, I had to leave Piltover, the city of progress, and cross the bridge to enter Zaun, the dangerous and dark undercity filled with all sorts of interesting characters. We were part of a crowed that tried to cross the bridge, but the Piltover Enforcers stopped us as they were searching for two individuals, VI and Powder, who have caused a ruckus. After the commotion faded, we were allowed to cross again. We then entered the long and twisty tunnel entrance. As we walked closer and closer to the end, the music was getting louder and louder. We have arrived at our destination, the lively and dangerous world of Zaun. It was filled with vibrant lights, libations for those wanting to loosen up, and a huge crowd ready to play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO