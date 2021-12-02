Volatility continues on omicron anxiety

AUD - Australian Dollar. Risk sentiment and volatility carried the day on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant remains front and centre. Risk appetite turned broadly positive with equity markets and AUD enjoying early gains extending toward intraday highs at 0.7170. Initial anecdotal evidence suggests the newest mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus may not be as transmissible or virulent as first feared, with vaccines affording good protection against severe disease. That said, it will be weeks before any real scientific evidence is available and until then we expect volatility will remain elevated as investors do their best to place bets on direction and the broader omicron impact. Despite the uptick in risk demand, the AUD was unable to hold onto domestic session gains, sliding back toward 0.71 US cents overnight.
