Stocks

Volatility continues on omicron anxiety

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean stock markets were back under pressure on Thursday, continuing the seesaw price action we’ve seen all week. Early signs aren’t promising given the rate of case increases in South Africa and the fact that Omicron is already popping up in numerous other countries. Investors may continue to be attracted to...

www.marketpulse.com

Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street’s main indexes quickly...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

GBP/JPY – Slides on Omicron uncertainty

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam explains why GBPJPY has plunged as traders fret about Omicron uncertainty. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Recent volatility in IO Biotech continues; shares up 34%

Shares of IO Biotech (IOBT +31.7%), which has been on a roller coaster ride over the last week, are significantly higher today. Trading in the stock was already halted twice this morning due to extraordinary market activity. As of 1013a ET, volume is ~1.4M shares. That compares to a daily...
STOCKS
#Omicron#European#Oanda Corporation
marketpulse.com

Dip buying short-lived

Friday’s dip buying is not proving particularly lucrative for European investors as stocks have given back earlier gains to trade broadly flat on the day. US futures are a little lower ahead of the jobs report. Given the seesaw price action over the last week, you’d be forgiven for thinking...
STOCKS
CNBC

Europe stocks end the week lower amid omicron fears; U.S. jobs data disappoints

LONDON — European markets closed lower after another volatile session on Friday, wrapping up a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down about 0.8%, having fluctuated either side of the flatline earlier in the day. For the week, the benchmark is down more than 1%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin confined to familiar range as stocks rise ahead of payrolls data

Bitcoin continues to trade in a familiar range as traditional markets exhibit improved risk appetite, with investors eyeing the release of the U.S. monthly employment report. The top cryptocurrency was trading near $57,000 at press time, extending a three-day-long consolidation in the range of $55,800 to $59,300. European stocks traded...
STOCKS
South Africa
stockxpo.com

Stocks gain on Friday to close out volatile week triggered by omicron fears

Stocks rose in early trading Friday, looking past a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 100 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.35% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Volatility Will Find Other Drivers Besides Fed and Omicron

The U.S. stock market has been in a tricky state, with solid stocks being hung out to dry for no reason. That's good news for savvy investors. “Worries about the omicron variant appear to be easing, but there is still substantial uncertainty, and there is concern about restrictive governmental policies that may have an economic impact," said James “Rev Shark” Deporre in Real Money. "There is little appetite for shutdowns, but travel restrictions appear likely.”
STOCKS
CNN

Dow gains more than 600 points as wild stock market volatility continues

New York (CNN Business) — The stock market's volatility is showing no signs of letting up. US equities rallied on Thursday, rebounding from the prior two days of steep losses. All three major indexes ended the day in the green and then some: The Dow (INDU) finished up nearly 620...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Buy the dip, Apple Warning, King Dollar

It didn’t take long for investors to go back to the buy-the-dip playbook. US stocks are only a few percentage points away from record highs on optimism the latest COVID variant won’t completely upend economic activity. Risk appetite was dealt an early blow on reports that Apple’s iPhone demand was waning before the peak holiday shopping season was over. The next couple of weeks will be key in assessing the impact of Omicron. So far, the first two Omicron cases in the US have one person with mild symptoms, while the other one has already recovered. The US already has 70.4% of the population vaccinated and if Omicron does not lead to more severe illness than Delta, we could only be looking at a minimal impact to the short-term outlook.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Volatility carries the day as market nervous about Omicron

AUD - Australian Dollar. Risk sentiment and volatility carried the day on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant remains front and centre. Risk appetite turned broadly positive with equity markets and AUD enjoying early gains extending toward intraday highs at 0.7170. Initial anecdotal evidence suggests the newest mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus may not be as transmissible or virulent as first feared, with vaccines affording good protection against severe disease. That said, it will be weeks before any real scientific evidence is available and until then we expect volatility will remain elevated as investors do their best to place bets on direction and the broader omicron impact. Despite the uptick in risk demand, the AUD was unable to hold onto domestic session gains, sliding back toward 0.71 US cents overnight.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

European shares drop as Omicron keeps markets volatile

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Ph. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks....
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Lower in Another Volatile Session Amid Omicron Fears

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Thursday, in another volatile trading session as concerns persisted over the omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1%, with tech stocks plunging 3.8% to lead the losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid well into the red. European equities...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Correction on the cards?

The pound has been trending lower over the last month or so but the decline may finally be losing momentum. It’s found some support around 1.32 but momentum has been slipping over the last week or two, creating divergences on both the daily and 4-hour chart, which may suggest a correction is coming.
MARKETS

