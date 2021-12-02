Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears remembering cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also recalled the moments before the Rust film set shooting that claimed her life, in his first official interview about the tragedy. The sit-down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos aired Thursday, Dec. 2, more than a month after the fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Santa Fe, N.M. set. During the interview, the 63-year-old actor paid tribute to Hutchins, 42, who is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son. He also said he did not pull the trigger on the gun he was holding during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust. Santa Fe police said on the day of the shooting that Baldwin...

