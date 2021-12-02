ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PREMIERE | Kyle Watson Delivers a Trippy Tech House Heater via SOLOTOKO

By Laurel Barkan
this song is sick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African house producer Kyle Watson has had quite a busy year. In addition to releasing a slew of singles, he also had a sizeable US tour run. If you happened to catch...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

No Mana Shares Full b2b Set with i_o from EDC 2019

It’s been a whole year since we lost the bright talent that was i_o (aka Garett Lockhart). In his memory, labelmate and friend No Mana has recreated their epic back-to-back set that took place at EDC Las Vegas back in 2019 at an art car. No Mana also wrote a...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Neptune Orizon Drops Dreamy Downtempo Single “Saimiri”

French producer Florian Martinez, who creates whimsical sonic worlds under the moniker of Neptune Orizon, has been working on a special project for the past few years. He’s been busy conceptualizing and creating an “audio movie” about a character exploring the wild, with songs that embody the essence of each scene. “Saimiri” dropped over the weekend, and it’s the introductory tune to this magical tale.
MUSIC
this song is sick

An-Ten-Nae Debuts on WAKAAN With Liquid Dubstep Track “Flip The Switch”

One of the West Coast’s biggest pioneers and innovators in bass music, An-Ten-Nae knows how to throw down spacey bangers. That being said, it only makes sense that he would eventually make an appearance on wubby label WAKAAN… and the day has finally come. Not long ago ago, the producer decided to “Flip The Switch” and deliver a deep bop on the imprint.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Maya Jane Coles Drops Dreamy Yet Hard-Hitting Remix of Eli & Fur’s “Come Back Around”

Fresh off the release of her latest album, Maya Jane Coles is back with another stellar track. This time, she’s remixed “Come Back Around” by British duo Eli & Fur. Coles brings her signature dark touch to the remix, giving it an industrial feeling. “Come Back Around” sees her continuing to explore the faster-paced tone she set on her album. She revs up the BPM, hitting that techno sweet spot while zinging lines of synth fall off that relentless beat. The hypnotic vocals from Eli & Fur’s original are given a reverb-heavy treatment, swirling around us with a ghostly aura. This remix of “Come Back Around” is just one of the tracks off the upcomingFound In The Wild remix album from Eli & Fur. Releasing via Anjunadeep, listeners can hear the rest of the album when it drops on December 14th. Until then, catch Maya Jane Coles’ remix using the link below. Enjoy!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Bass
this song is sick

Bonobo Offers Tantalizing Taste of Upcoming Album on “Shadows” with Jordan Rakei

Bonobo has been in the music game for over 20 years, but 2022 is looking to be his best year yet. Not only is he leading the electronic music pack with two GRAMMY nominations, but his next album is also shaping up to be his best yet. Continuing his so far excellent album rollout for Fragments, today Bonobo shared the latest single, “Shadows.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Watch KAYTRANADA Drop Unreleased Collab with Anderson .Paak

One of the most vibey duos to ever come together have another song on the horizon! KAYTRANADA and Anderson .Paak, who first linked up for the unskippable track “GLOWED UP” (on KAYTRANADA’s 99.9%), are back for more. Proof of the new collab came when KAYTRANADA played it out at a recent intimate party. It was announced during the track that it was indeed new KAYTRANADA, featuring Anderson .Paak.
MUSIC
this song is sick

We Went To The Legendary TNGHT’s Surprise Comeback Set in LA

When TNGHT announced their hiatus was officially over in 2019, every electronic music lover rejoiced. Despite the sabbatical, the legendary production duo made up of Lunice and Hudson Mohawk never laid low, each continuing to pave their own path in the music industry. The reunion was marked with 8-track EP, II, and two shows in San Francisco and New York City. Unfortunately for me, the NYC show was cancelled, and we didn’t hear from the twosome for a while once again.
MUSIC
this song is sick

ThisSongIsSick Presents: The Remedy Vol. 046 Ft. Louis Futon

This week for The Remedy we have the absolute pleasure of inviting one of the vibiest producers in the biz, Louis Futon. The Denver-based, multi-faceted musician has curated an exclusive playlist for us on the heels of his impossibly cool new album, Couchsurfing. Louis has been a TSIS favorite since his earliest beginnings, and we’re thrilled to have him on board for Vol. 046 of our playlist series to deliver some more groovy tunes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Premiere#Trippy Tech House#Solotoko#South African
antiMUSIC

Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video

Blind Guardian have released a video for their brand new single "Deliver Us From Evil". The track is the first offering form the band's forthcoming album that is set to arrive next September. "Deliver Us From Evil" has been released digitally and also as a special vinyl 7inch with 'Merry...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Above & Beyond Get Ravey with New Acid-Laced Single “Screwdriver”

The beloved trio known as Above & Beyond has put out a few tracks this year, but this latest single is their first banger exclusively designed for the dancefloor. “Screwdriver” dropped today, and it’s sure to send shockwaves through the electronic community. This song is a vibrant number, bursting with punchy production and high-powered synths.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Kyle Watson Talks “Conversations” and His Return to Touring

South African dancefloor don Kyle Watson swung by to chat about his new single “Conversations” and the first US shows he’s played in years. Kyle Watson is a shining example of what can happen when artists keep their heads down, work hard, and let the grooves speak for themselves. For the better part of the last decade, the gifted producer has been relentless in his quest for dancefloor dominance. Mega-hits like “I Got You” and “Moments” have flexed on some of the world’s most respected sound systems, further making it clear that he’s carved out a place for himself among house music’s brightest stars.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Brent Faiyaz Drops Must Hear New R&B Single, “MERCEDES”

One of our favorite current R&B artists is undoubtedly Brent Faiyaz. Between his solo work and his releases with Sonder, there’s a ton of great music to go around, and he’s just unveiled more. Today, Brent Faiyaz drops a new solo single titled “MERCEDES.”. The track is a super smooth...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Daniel Allan Is Pioneering A New Way Of Delivering Music & Drops New Single

Revered for his addictive sound and ability to be forward-thinking, Daniel Allan makes “pop music that knocks.” The rising artist has been bridging the gap between edm and pop music for the last few years and has been steadily growing a dedicated fanbase along the way. He recently released his newest single, “Too Close,” off his upcoming EP, Overstimulated.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Chilean Producer, mnstrm., Flexes His Range On Futuristic New Track, “Catarsis”

Hailing all the way from Chile, mnstrm., is an upcoming electronic producer influenced by hip hop, trance, and experimental music. The rising artist draws on some of the best qualities from Flume and What So Not but has still managed to carve out his own unique sound in the process. His latest release, “Catarsis,” is a collaboration with fellow Chilean producer, .noxe, and underground rapper, Goodknight.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Tierra Whack Drops First Body of Work in 3 Years with ‘Rap?’ EP

Tierra Whack first burst onto the hip-hop scene back in 2018 when she dropped her jaw-dropping Whack World album. Since then, she’s made a fair amount of noise, dropping single after single (totaling 9 releases in the last three years). Today is a special one for Whack, as she delivers a brand new three-track EP titled Rap?, which is her first body of work since her massive debut.
CELEBRITIES
this song is sick

Jean-Marc Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On Deep House Track, “Cedarwood”

Franco-American DJ and producer, Jean-Marc, has caught our attention with his versatile house productions. We recently featured his seductive tech house single, “Disposition,” and we’re happy to once again be sharing his latest track, “Cedarwood.”. Growing up in LA, Jean-Marc was heavily influenced by the music of Mac Miller and...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Shallou Reveals Stunning & Emotive New EP, ‘The Long Way Home’

LA-based producer, Shallou, has mastered the art of making soft, yet emotive electronic music. He blew us away last year with his emotional debut album and we’ve been patiently waiting for new music ever since. Today, we’re happy to say that wait is finally over as he’s unveiled his latest EP, The Long Way Home, out now via FADER label.
MUSIC
this song is sick

LP Giobbi & Born Dirty Come Together On Disco House Single, “24”

LP Giobbi is one of the more forward-thinking, boundary breaking artists disrupting dance music right now. Everything she touches turns to gold and her latest single, “24,” is no exception. She’s linked up with rising UK producer, Born Dirty for this one and I hope you’re ready to move your feet.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Flow-er Delivers Funky Lofi Grooves with New Single “Expectations”

Today we’re eager to share the TSIS debut for French producer Flow-er with his new single, “Expectations.” Specializing in analog synths and combining the likes of neo-soul, acid jazz, hip-hop, and future beat, Flow-er has honed a finely crafted sound that immediately impressed us upon our first listen. We’re in...
MUSIC
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy