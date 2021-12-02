PREMIERE | Kyle Watson Delivers a Trippy Tech House Heater via SOLOTOKO

Fresh off the release of her latest album, Maya Jane Coles is back with another stellar track. This time, she’s remixed “Come Back Around” by British duo Eli & Fur. Coles brings her signature dark touch to the remix, giving it an industrial feeling. “Come Back Around” sees her continuing to explore the faster-paced tone she set on her album. She revs up the BPM, hitting that techno sweet spot while zinging lines of synth fall off that relentless beat. The hypnotic vocals from Eli & Fur’s original are given a reverb-heavy treatment, swirling around us with a ghostly aura. This remix of “Come Back Around” is just one of the tracks off the upcomingFound In The Wild remix album from Eli & Fur. Releasing via Anjunadeep, listeners can hear the rest of the album when it drops on December 14th. Until then, catch Maya Jane Coles’ remix using the link below. Enjoy!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO