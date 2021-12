Golf's winter rules are there to help you as the temperatures dip and the course gets wetter. Our video and article explain exactly what golfers need to know. As the weather gets colder and underfoot conditions are wetter, so most golf clubs will allow players to use winter rules. The idea here is that as balls are likely to either end up in poor, muddy lies or accumulate a lot of mud as they roll out, the adoption of winter rules or preferred lies under a suitably worded temporary Local Rule would allow you to play your next shot from something closer to the lie you would probably have enjoyed during the rest of the year.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO