ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Community feedback needed to repurpose Water Works building

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 4 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

Community feedback needed to repurpose Water Works building

SAVANNAH (Dec. 1) – The City of Savannah is seeking community feedback about repurposing the historic Water Works building on the city's westside. Residents can participate in an online survey or phone interview to share their thoughts through Dec. 17.

The Water Works building, located on the northwest corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue, is a historic structure that serves as the gateway to the Arena and Canal Districts. The city recognizes the need to repurpose the building as a community asset while maintaining its historical integrity.

The City of Savannah is partnering with Georgia Southern University's Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) to conduct a feasibility study for the project and Savannah State University to administer the survey. The full feasibility study will include a market analysis, recommendations and best practices, financial projections, resident feedback and a roadmap to make the project a reality.

To participate in the survey, please visit savannahga.gov/waterworkssurvey. If residents prefer to provide feedback over the phone or do not have computer access, they can call 912-651-3108 to schedule a phone interview with an SSU student researcher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repurposing#Project A#Water Works#Cbaer#Savannah State University#Ssu
The Associated Press

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
POLITICS
Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

38
Followers
282
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy