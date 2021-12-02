Office of Marketing and Communications

Community feedback needed to repurpose Water Works building

SAVANNAH (Dec. 1) – The City of Savannah is seeking community feedback about repurposing the historic Water Works building on the city's westside. Residents can participate in an online survey or phone interview to share their thoughts through Dec. 17.

The Water Works building, located on the northwest corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue, is a historic structure that serves as the gateway to the Arena and Canal Districts. The city recognizes the need to repurpose the building as a community asset while maintaining its historical integrity.

The City of Savannah is partnering with Georgia Southern University's Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) to conduct a feasibility study for the project and Savannah State University to administer the survey. The full feasibility study will include a market analysis, recommendations and best practices, financial projections, resident feedback and a roadmap to make the project a reality.

To participate in the survey, please visit savannahga.gov/waterworkssurvey. If residents prefer to provide feedback over the phone or do not have computer access, they can call 912-651-3108 to schedule a phone interview with an SSU student researcher.