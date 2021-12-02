Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention
On Thursday, the Big Conference announced its annual All-Big 12 Conference teams and individual awards, as voted on by the league's head coaches, with 13 Mountaineers earning All-Big 12 honors.
Defensive lineman Dante Stills earned his spot on the first team defense, finishing the year with 32 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, a team-leading six sacks, a team-leading 13 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception.
As a sophomore, center Zach Frazier was voted second team All-Big 12 after his first full season anchoring the Mountaineer offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.
Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Tyler Sumpter (P) and Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR).
BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE THE YEAR
Offensive Player of the Year
Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.
Offensive Freshman of the Year
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR
Offensive Freshman of the Year
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #
Special Teams of the Year
Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.
Co-Defense Lineman of the Year
Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.
Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)
2021 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State
RB Breece Hall - Iowa State
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
FB Jeremiah Hall - Oklahoma
FB Jared Rus - Iowa State
WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
WR Xavier Worthy - Texas
TE Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
OL Connor Galvin - Baylor
OL Trevor Downing - Iowa State
OL Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
OL Josh Sill - Oklahoma State
OL Derek Kerstetter - Texas
KR/PR Trestan Ebner - Baylor
KR/PR Malik Knowles - Kansas State
Defense
DL Will McDonald Iowa State
DL Eyioma Uwazurike - Iowa State
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
DL Brock Martin Oklahoma State
DL Dante Stills - West Virginia
LB Terrel Bernard - Baylor
LB Mike Rose - Iowa State
LB Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State
DB Jalen Pitre - Baylor
DB Russ Yeast - Kansas State
DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Oklahoma State
DB Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State
DB Re'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU
P Michael Turk - Oklahoma
P Cameron Dicker
2021 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Brock Purdy - Iowa State
RB Abram Smith - Baylor
RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State
FB Jax Dineen - Kansas State
WR Tyquan Thornton - Baylor
WR Tay Martin - Oklahoma State
WR Erik Ezukanma - Texas Tech
TE Chase Allen - Iowa State
OL Colin Newell - Iowa State
OL Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
OL Steve Avila - TCU
OL Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech
OL Zach Frazier - West Virginia
PK Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma
KR/PR Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State
KRPR Derius Davis - TCU
Defense
DL Siaki Ika - Baylor
DL Kyron Johnson - Kansas
DL Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma
DL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
DL Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State
DK Ochauan Mathis - TCU
LB Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma
LB Nik Bonitto - Oklahoma
LB Colin Schooler - Texas Tech
DB Isheem Young - Iowa State
DB Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas
DB Delarrin Turner- Yell
DB Christian Holmes - Oklahoma State
DB DaMarcus Fields - Texas Tech
P Austin McNamara - Texas Tech
2021 ALL-BIG 12 HONORABLE MENTION
Baylor: Gerry Bohanon (QB), Dillon Doyle (LB), TJ Franklin (DL), Jacob Gall (OL, ONoY), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Cole Maxwell (DL), Christian Morgan (DB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Ben Sims (TE), Abram Smith (OPoY), R.J. Sneed (WR), JT Woods (DB)
Iowa State: Trevor Downing (OLoY), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Beau Freyler (DFoY), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson (DB), Will McDonald (DPoY), Andrew Mevis (PK, STPoY), Zach Petersen (DL), Darrell Simmons (OL)
Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kwamie Lassiter II (WR), Kenny Logan Jr. (DPoY), Devin Neal (RB, OFoY), Mike Novitsky (OL, OLoY, ONoY), Rich Miller (DNoY)
K-State: Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DPoY), Cooper Beebe (OLoY), Julius Brents (DB), Cody Fletcher (LB), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), Noah Johnson (OL), Malik Knowles (WR, STPoY), Nate Matlack (DFoY), Jahron McPherson (DB), Josh Rivas (OL), Reggie Stubblefi eld (DB), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY), Russ Yeast (DNoY), Ty Zentner (P)
Oklahoma: Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Key Lawrence (DB, DNoY), Marvin Mims (WR), Chris Murray (OL), Tyrese Robinson (OL, OLoY), Drake Stoops (WR), Danny Stutsman (DFoY), Caleb Williams (QB, OFoY, OPoY), Michael Woods II (ONoY)
Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (PK), Logan Carter (FB), Braden Cassity (TE), Danny Godlevske (OL), Blaine Green (OFoY), Devin Harper (LB), Tom Hutton (P, STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Brock Martin (DLoY), Malcolm Rodriguez (DPoY), Josh Sills (OLoY), Jason Taylor II (DB), Jaylen Warren (RB, OPoY), Hunter Woodard (OL)
TCU: Taye Barber (WR), Derius Davis (STPoY), Obinna Eze (ONoY), TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Quentin Johnston (OPoY)
Texas: Cade Brewer (TE), Luke Brockermeyer (LB), Keondre Coburn (DL), Anthony Cook (DB), Cameron Dicker (PK, STPoY), B.J. Foster (DB), Byron Murphy II (DFoY), Ovie Oghoufo (DNoY), Moro Ojomo (DL), DeMarvion Overshown (LB), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (ONoY)
Texas Tech: Josh Burger (OL), Dawson Deaton (OLoY), Jonathan Garibay (STPoY), Kaylon Geiger (ONoY), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Riko Jeffers (LB), Travis Koontz (TE), Reggie Pearson Jr. (DB), T.J. Storment (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DB), Rayshad Williams (DB, DNoY), Tyree Wilson (DL)
West Virginia: Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK, STPoY), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL, OFoY), Dante Stills (DLoY), Tyler Sumpter(P), Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR)
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly
Comments / 0