Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention

On Thursday, the Big Conference announced its annual All-Big 12 Conference teams and individual awards, as voted on by the league's head coaches, with 13 Mountaineers earning All-Big 12 honors.

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) celebrates with the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive lineman Dante Stills earned his spot on the first team defense, finishing the year with 32 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, a team-leading six sacks, a team-leading 13 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

As a sophomore, center Zach Frazier was voted second team All-Big 12 after his first full season anchoring the Mountaineer offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Tyler Sumpter (P) and Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR).

BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE THE YEAR

Offensive Player of the Year

Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #

Special Teams of the Year

Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

Co-Defense Lineman of the Year

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

2021 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State

RB Breece Hall - Iowa State

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

FB Jeremiah Hall - Oklahoma

FB Jared Rus - Iowa State

WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

WR Xavier Worthy - Texas

TE Charlie Kolar - Iowa State

OL Connor Galvin - Baylor

OL Trevor Downing - Iowa State

OL Cooper Beebe - Kansas State

OL Josh Sill - Oklahoma State

OL Derek Kerstetter - Texas

KR/PR Trestan Ebner - Baylor

KR/PR Malik Knowles - Kansas State

Defense

DL Will McDonald Iowa State

DL Eyioma Uwazurike - Iowa State

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State

DL Brock Martin Oklahoma State

DL Dante Stills - West Virginia

LB Terrel Bernard - Baylor

LB Mike Rose - Iowa State

LB Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State

DB Jalen Pitre - Baylor

DB Russ Yeast - Kansas State

DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Oklahoma State

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State

DB Re'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

P Michael Turk - Oklahoma

P Cameron Dicker

2021 ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Brock Purdy - Iowa State

RB Abram Smith - Baylor

RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State

FB Jax Dineen - Kansas State

WR Tyquan Thornton - Baylor

WR Tay Martin - Oklahoma State

WR Erik Ezukanma - Texas Tech

TE Chase Allen - Iowa State

OL Colin Newell - Iowa State

OL Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma

OL Steve Avila - TCU

OL Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech

OL Zach Frazier - West Virginia

PK Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma

KR/PR Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State

KRPR Derius Davis - TCU

Defense

DL Siaki Ika - Baylor

DL Kyron Johnson - Kansas

DL Isaiah Thomas - Oklahoma

DL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

DL Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State

DK Ochauan Mathis - TCU

LB Brian Asamoah - Oklahoma

LB Nik Bonitto - Oklahoma

LB Colin Schooler - Texas Tech

DB Isheem Young - Iowa State

DB Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas

DB Delarrin Turner- Yell

DB Christian Holmes - Oklahoma State

DB DaMarcus Fields - Texas Tech

P Austin McNamara - Texas Tech

2021 ALL-BIG 12 HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor: Gerry Bohanon (QB), Dillon Doyle (LB), TJ Franklin (DL), Jacob Gall (OL, ONoY), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Cole Maxwell (DL), Christian Morgan (DB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Ben Sims (TE), Abram Smith (OPoY), R.J. Sneed (WR), JT Woods (DB)

Iowa State: Trevor Downing (OLoY), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Beau Freyler (DFoY), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson (DB), Will McDonald (DPoY), Andrew Mevis (PK, STPoY), Zach Petersen (DL), Darrell Simmons (OL)

Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kwamie Lassiter II (WR), Kenny Logan Jr. (DPoY), Devin Neal (RB, OFoY), Mike Novitsky (OL, OLoY, ONoY), Rich Miller (DNoY)

K-State: Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DPoY), Cooper Beebe (OLoY), Julius Brents (DB), Cody Fletcher (LB), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), Noah Johnson (OL), Malik Knowles (WR, STPoY), Nate Matlack (DFoY), Jahron McPherson (DB), Josh Rivas (OL), Reggie Stubblefi eld (DB), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY), Russ Yeast (DNoY), Ty Zentner (P)

Oklahoma: Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Key Lawrence (DB, DNoY), Marvin Mims (WR), Chris Murray (OL), Tyrese Robinson (OL, OLoY), Drake Stoops (WR), Danny Stutsman (DFoY), Caleb Williams (QB, OFoY, OPoY), Michael Woods II (ONoY)

Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (PK), Logan Carter (FB), Braden Cassity (TE), Danny Godlevske (OL), Blaine Green (OFoY), Devin Harper (LB), Tom Hutton (P, STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Brock Martin (DLoY), Malcolm Rodriguez (DPoY), Josh Sills (OLoY), Jason Taylor II (DB), Jaylen Warren (RB, OPoY), Hunter Woodard (OL)

TCU: Taye Barber (WR), Derius Davis (STPoY), Obinna Eze (ONoY), TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Quentin Johnston (OPoY)

Texas: Cade Brewer (TE), Luke Brockermeyer (LB), Keondre Coburn (DL), Anthony Cook (DB), Cameron Dicker (PK, STPoY), B.J. Foster (DB), Byron Murphy II (DFoY), Ovie Oghoufo (DNoY), Moro Ojomo (DL), DeMarvion Overshown (LB), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (ONoY)

Texas Tech: Josh Burger (OL), Dawson Deaton (OLoY), Jonathan Garibay (STPoY), Kaylon Geiger (ONoY), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Riko Jeffers (LB), Travis Koontz (TE), Reggie Pearson Jr. (DB), T.J. Storment (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DB), Rayshad Williams (DB, DNoY), Tyree Wilson (DL)

West Virginia: Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK, STPoY), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL, OFoY), Dante Stills (DLoY), Tyler Sumpter(P), Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR)

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly