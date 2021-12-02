Who's Committed, Who WVU is Targeting, Scouting Reports + More

Top Remaining Targets

RB Justin Williams, WR Camden Brown, TE Jackson Carver, OL Trent Ramsey, OL Lisala Tai (JUCO), DL Rashaud Pernell (Virginia Tech commit), DL Trevon McAlpine, LB DeAunte Hunter, LB Wesley Bissainthe, CB Elijah Mc-Cantos, CB Keionte Scott (JUCO).

Recruits who have decommitted from WVU

RB Justin Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, DE Zion Young

Early Enrollees

QB Nicco Marchiol, WR Jarel Williams, DE Aric Burton, S Mumu Bin-Wahad.

West Virginia Football Commits - Class of 2022

TE Corbin Page (committed on 12/26/20)

6'5", 255 lbs

Huntington, WV - Spring Valley HS

Power 5 Offers: Louisville, Oregon, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Page is a very intriguing prospect. He looks like an extremely athletic offensive tackle playing tight end. He runs exceptionally well for his size but tends to get a little top-heavy on routes with a change of direction. If he can keep his feet under him on those, he'll be able to clean that up pretty easily. Although Page can catch the ball in traffic over the middle, he is more of a vertical threat that can hit on deep balls and make contested catches. Some of that may just be Spring Valley taking advantage of his size and just throwing the ball up to him knowing that he's going to come down with it more often than not. He's so much bigger and stronger than the competition he's playing against so it'll be interesting to see how he translates to battling against bodies his size at the next level.

OG Charlie Katarincic (committed on 3/18/21)

6'5", 280 lbs

Wallingford, CT - Choate Rosemary Hall

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia.

Analysis: Katarincic is a bit of a raw prospect that will need some time to develop once he reaches Morgantown. Adding some weight to his frame will be his number one priority which is something that will be quickly taken care of under strength coach Mike Joseph. With that said, he does have a ton of pure strength so adding to that frame will only make him even better. As far as on the field, there's a lot to like. He is consistent at sealing off defenders off the edge in the run game and quickly identifies which defender to take on if the rush goes outside. Since his school likes to run the ball in between the tackles a lot, Katarincic has a good feel for how to pave those gaps upfront. Despite not being fully developed, Katarincic's footwork and pad level are in pretty good shape which are two huge areas for a lineman to have nailed down.

OT Sullivan Weidman (committed on 4/1/2021)

6'6", 300 lbs

Brookline, MA - Dexter School

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Analysis: I love the toughness that Weidman brings to the table. He's one of those offensive linemen that just seeks for contact as soon as the ball is snapped and wants to hit as many guys as possible. Weidman does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level of the defense, opening up huge lanes for the running back. Pass protection is very good but could be the area that needs the most improvement. He definitely has a future at tackle but looks like he could be capable of kicking inside to play guard if needed.

WR Jarel Williams (committed on 4/8/2021)

6'3", 175 lbs

Saraland, AL - Saraland HS

Power 5 Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Analysis: Williams is a really smooth route runner that does a good job of getting vertical and getting behind the secondary. He uses his length and size to his advantage in the red zone making tough contested catches but can really carve defenses up underneath in the screen game. He doesn't have blazing speed by any means but he's pretty quick for being a 4.52 runner and creates separation with ease. Williams has all the tools to become the complete package at the next level. All he has to do is to continue to make strides in his development and grow into his body.

CB Tyrin Woodby (committed on 4/17/2021)

6'1", 175 lbs

Baltimore, MD - St. Frances Academy

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

OL Maurice Hamilton (committed on 6/7/2021)

6'4", 345 lbs

Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Heights HS

Power 5 Offers: Iowa State, Purdue, West Virginia.

Evaluation from SI All-American Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr.:

In true trench fashion, Hamilton is a big personality and a big prospect with true interior pedigree from the mental and physical standpoints. He wants to dominate and often does on Friday nights, ascending to Power 5 prospect status as a result of his junior tape in particular.

Listed at 6'4", 331 pounds, plenty of drive is expected on tape and Hamilton backs that assumption up. There is seemingly a desire to bury the opponent into the turf after every ball is snapped, a mentality that allows for big holes, instant leverage, and power through the second level. Hamilton works with a flat back off the line as a run blocker, despite the height, and wastes little time while initiating contact.

Yes, the weight will need to drop some before the effectiveness translates to the next level, but the motor and aggression pair well despite the gains to be made. Any college coach would rather dial a violent prospect like Hamilton back than have to ramp him up to strength at the point of attack. The desire to get to the assignment is evident throughout the tape, even as a wide and stout pass blocker. Hamilton will need much more reps and mechanical aid with his kick step and redirection ability, but there is always room for a mauler on the offensive interior. Tone-setters don't pick your program on a given day.

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad (committed on 6/16/2021)

6'0", 180 lbs

Loganville, GA - Grayson HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Analysis: Bin-Wahad is a super athletic, super rangy corner that could evolve into a shutdown corner in the Big 12 at some point in his career. Play and route recognition is something that he excels at. He makes good jumps on routes to record a PBU or even an interception. Bin-Wahad is solid in press coverage and is a tough corner to get a completion on in man-to-man coverage. Anything down the field his way will be contested, which is why most teams have tried to dink and dunk their way down the field. However, Bin-Wahad is just as good underneath and can shed off blocks pretty effortlessly. He plays the game so smooth and already looks ready for the college level. Look for him to make an impact early on in his career.

QB Nicco Marchiol (committed on 6/21/2021)

6'2", 215 lbs

Chandler, AZ - Hamilton HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia.

Analysis: Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone. Not only does Marchiol have a strong and accurate arm but he knows when to let it rip and when to take what the defense is giving him. He's an excellent decision-maker that has great fluidity in the pocket and doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure. With Marchiol's skill set, he will be able to compete for the starting job early in his career.

DE Aric Burton (committed on 6/28/21)

6'5", 210 lbs

Bavaria, Germany - Clearwater Academy International

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Kansas, Minnesota, West Virginia.

Analysis: Burton has a pretty thin frame (6'5", 210 lbs) but has the measurables to be a successful player at the next level. The most important thing for Burton over the next couple of years is to continue adding muscle and learning how to play with the added weight. Burton takes advantage of his speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field. This upcoming season, he will be playing at Clearwater International Academy which will be quite the step up in competition for him. It'll be interesting to see how he sheds blocks and fights through double teams when they get thrown at him. Overall, he has the ability to develop into a multi-year starter at the BANDIT position in Jordan Lesley's defense.

CB Jacolby Spells (committed on 7/4/21)

5'11", 170 lbs

Fort Lauderdale, FL - American Heritage HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia.

Analysis: Spells is a very physical corner that plays aggressively and excels in press coverage. He tracks the ball exceptionally well and takes away any threat of the deep ball. West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for the No. 3 spot in the cornerback room as soon as his true freshman season. Spells has all of the tools to develop into a star corner in the Big 12 Conference down the road. This is a huge get for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. The Mountaineers are certainly on pace to have one of the best recruiting classes in program history and landing Spells is a big part in that.

S Christion Stokes (committed on 7/10/21)

6'0", 180 lbs

Harper Woods, MI - Harper Woods HS

Power 5 Offers: Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia

Analysis: Stokes is capable of playing any of the three safety spots at WVU (CAT, SPEAR, FS) and could even play corner if needed. He's excellent in press man coverage and uses those first five yards to get physical with the receiver. On downfield passes, Stokes likes to get a bit handsy but knows his limits and avoids defensive pass interference. Despite only being 6'0" tall and just around 200 lbs, Stokes looks very comfortable playing in the box which makes me think the SPEAR position could be a good fit for him.

OL Landen Livingston (committed on 7/16/21)

6'5", 280 lbs

Leo, IN - Leo HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia

Analysis: Livingston is super athletic and has great lateral movement. He moves extremely well for an offensive lineman which is a big reason why Leo HS tends to use him as a puller in the run game. He's able to get out of his stance over to the other side of the field and clear a path for his running backs. Pass protection doesn't seem to be much of an issue but he is clearly a fine-tuned run blocker. His film is full of driving defenders 8-10 yards down the field before burying them into the ground. He mainly lines up at right guard but also plays some right tackle as well. Having the athleticism he has, I would imagine WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore would like to have him out at tackle but having a right guard move like that is very rare which would make it tempting to stick him inside. Either way, Livingston should have a lot of success during his time at West Virginia. By 2024, I would expect him to be in the starting lineup or at least be competing for a spot. Very intriguing pick up here for Neal Brown and company.

LB Raleigh Collins III (committed on 7/23/21)

6'3", 205 lbs

Philadelphia, PA - Neumann Goretti

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Analysis: Collins III has spent his high school career in the secondary, but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and inside linebacker coach Jeff Koontz have identified him as a linebacker - it may be due to the fact the bad intentions he has when approaching the ball carriers, delivering devastating blows and the ability to shed blocks and naturally, his size. He is versatile and athletic and may fit into the bandit role (Hybrid of linebacker/defensive back) and his physicality will be another welcome presence in the box. Then again, once he gets a closer evaluation and adds weight, he could shift to weakside linebacker. His versatility is exactly what makes him appealing in this WVU defense - an athlete, the coaching staff, can line up nearly anywhere, something the staff is evolving more towards.

LB Travious Lathan (committed on 8/7/21)

6'1", 205 lbs

Miami FL - Gulliver Prep

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

Analysis: Lathan is a very disciplined linebacker that doesn't overplay runs to the outside. He is a downhill backer that tackles extremely well in one on ones in the open field. He doesn't bite on misdirections and can diagnose which gap he needs to fill prior to the handoff. Lathan has a background as a wide receiver so his ability to catch the ball should serve him well as he will have more responsibility in pass coverage at the next level. His speed, quickness, physicality, and instincts will give him an opportunity to not only play early in his career but potentially earn a starting spot within the first two years.

P Oliver Straw (committed on 10/22/21)

6'3", 220 lbs

Australia

Offers: West Virginia

LB Lee Kpogba (committed on 12/2/21)

6'1", 225 lbs

Syracuse/East Mississippi C.C.

Power 5 Offers: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia.

Analysis: In two years at Syracuse, Kpogba tallied 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in just eleven games. Following last season, Kpogba decided to leave Syracuse and head to the junior college route where he landed at East Mississippi C.C., also known as the original 'Last Chance U'. The move has appeared to have paid off as Kpogba notched 84 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in ten games.

