Elevate holiday cooking with quick and easy tweaks

By StatePoint
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday cooking and entertaining don’t have to be overly complex to impress. Here are quick, simple ways to elevate your meals for memorable experiences your friends and family will love:. Balanced seasoning. Are your go-to family recipes in need of an update? Enhance the flavor profile of savory holiday...

My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Easy Phyllo Appetizers

You'll have to make this appetizer at your next holiday party!. During the holidays I’m always looking for easy appetizers that leave me time to spend with those who matter but still satisfy my taste buds. We have two phyllo fillings to get to and both of these recipes make...
RECIPES
BHG

Healthy Instant Pot Recipes for Quick, Flavor-Packed Meals

Lean on your trusty electric multicooker to achieve your healthy meal plan. With these healthy Instant Pot recipes, you'll be able to enjoy filling meals featuring lean meats, nutritious veggies, and bold spices. Read on for delicious, yet easy healthy Instant Pot recipes that will be perfect for weeknight meals and fancy dinners alike.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Four simple and speedy freezer recipes to make in a hurry

The way I see it, the things you find in the freezer fall into five rough categories: meat; fish; the ubiquitous bags of frozen veg; various frozen fruit; and everything else, primarily carbs – pastries, bread, potatoes, and so on. These are the building blocks of making exciting food from...
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
Marin Independent Journal

Cookies: 5 new baking cookbooks elevate your holiday cookie exchange

I have been invited to my first holiday cookie exchange, and the anticipation is almost unbearable. As a 45-year-old Jewish mom and basic home baker — it’s OK, I’m basic in that regard — I have always wanted to participate in what to me sounds like the most amazing and soul-warming winter tradition: I’ll bake many batches of some face-meltingly delicious cookie. You bring your grandmother’s famous oatmeal raisins, or maybe those chocolate-dipped biscotti your kids love. And we’ll trade with other friends while sipping eggnog and wearing ugly sweaters.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Sweet Potato Chicken Soup

It’s that time of year when I crave warm, filling soups. We have no shortage of soup recipes around here, but I’m always searching for new combinations and exciting flavors. That’s where this sweet potato chicken soup comes in! With seasoned chicken, sauteed veggies, tender sweet potatoes, and a delicious blend of spices, this soup is definitely one I’ll be making over and over.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

How To Peel Potatoes Quickly With Easy Hack

We love potatoes in all of their forms but we’re going to level with you here. The process of peeling them is enough to mess up our day. It’s such a tedious process and we wish that someone would do it for us. Now that the holidays are here, we...
FOOD & DRINKS
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Cooking School: Easy Pineapple Pork Fried Rice

This easy pineapple pork fried rice meal is so easy – it almost feels like I am cheating by using frozen fried rice. But, I promise, it’s not cheating, it’s smart. And it is so good. My kids devoured this. I usually put a little more effort into my fried rice and make this copycat pork fried rice, but knowing I can keep some frozen fried rice on hand for this delicious meal is a weeknight dinner game changer.
RECIPES
elpaisanoonline.com

Quick and easy thanksgiving food to bring to the family

It’s that time of year, and for the first time for many if you skipped out last year. Family gathering for thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is the time of a bunch of unwanted questions and secret Santa for Christmas coming up. Thanksgiving is the pregame before the big event. Also known as Christmas or any other amazing holiday you may celebrate. If you are celebrating with your other half and their family this year, bringing something is very important. This will probably be the first impression you have on the family if it’s your first time meeting.
FOOD & DRINKS
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Entertaining Is Easy As Apple Pie

We all spent a lot of time perfecting our skills in the kitchen last year and with the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to show your family and friends what you’ve learned. Fall is peak apple season and what better ingredient than apples to help you create the perfect menu for any gathering you are hosting?
RECIPES
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

This Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipe Elevates The Classic Dish

A classic Thanksgiving table isn't complete without cranberry sauce. Though it's easy to find a canned ready-to-go option, most have added sugars—which is a shame, because it's actually pretty easy to make a fabulous homemade cranberry sauce with natural sweeteners. probiotic+. Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*
RECIPES
WTVF

HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Turkey Tips

“The Cooking Mom” Amy Hanten gave tips on preparing and roasting a turkey. For more of turkey tips and easy family-friendly recipes, visit www.thecookingmom.com.

