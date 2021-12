Lansing is going to be home to a new, exciting brand of baseball called Strikeout Baseball. Lansing already has a great baseball footprint with the Lugnuts playing downtown, but this is going to be a little different. Strikeout Baseball is a new version of America's Pastime that can be played with as few as four people. It sounds crazy, but Strikeout Baseball is being backed by Lansing native, and Hall-of-Fame pitcher, John Smoltz.

