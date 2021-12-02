ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coral premiere remastered Skeleton Key video

By Live4ever
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coral’s single was originally released on April Fools Day in 2002. The Coral have premiered a remastered version of their video for Skeleton Key as part of the events to mark 20 years...

bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Rewind" by Tiny Fighter

No stranger to us at The Big Takeover, indie pop outfit Tiny Fighter are back with a new single ‘Rewind’, and, in typical fashion, this means a bigger release for the Swedish-Australian collective. Oh yes, this song is the first taster of their new album of the same name. And it is as superb as anything they have ever released. Admittedly, given their consistent excellence, we are not surprised.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Chase The Light" by Collect Call

Often finding ourselves looking overseas to the UK for musical delights, we also frequently turn our ears towards Brighton (a.k.a. London-on-the-sea), not surprising thanks to such artists as Nick Hudson, The Academy of Sun, Beat Hotel, Kim Thompsett and Leanie Kaleido. Today we turn our attention towards a fellow Brighton...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "The Skehans Song" by Simon Bromide

All the way from London comes the new feel-good single (with glowing video) for one of our favorite artists at the moment, Simon Bromide. This London-based indie rocker (real name is Simon Berridge) is most commonly known as the frontman of London trio Bromide, but has ventured out on his own over the period of Covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing. Not one to doddle and someone who can be considered a prolific artist, Simon will be releasing his debut solo album next Friday.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Cynic Premiere “Diamond Light Body” Video

Cynic‘s new album “Ascension Codes” arrived today, November 26th and with it comes the full music video for the song “Diamond Light Body“. Artwork by Martina Hoffman and Robert Venosa is featured in the clip. In other news, the band’s vocalist/guitarist Paul Masvidal will be hosting an album release party in his hometown of Miami, FL on Saturday, November 27th at Gramps.
MIAMI, FL
topshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD VIDEO PREMIERE: Harlette “Gemini (Acoustic)”

Canadian rock artists Harlette pack an uncontainable blend of style and sound with their newest music video release, “Gemini (Acoustic)”, premiering exclusively today on Top Shelf Music. With a sultry film noir aesthetic, singer-songwriters Michelle and Martina give us a pared-down version of their mid-2021 release. Featuring just the two singers and a red piano, the video is an homage to silver screen sirens of the 1930s era.
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest European Tour Postponed Until 2023

View tour dates of Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming European tour with Judas Priest, which has been rescheduled for 2023. Ozzy Osbourne has postponed the upcoming European leg of his No More Tours II tour again. This time around, the tour, which features support from Rob Halford and Judas Priest, will be pushed into 2023.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Beneath the Sod Premiere “Begotten of Grot” Video

Dublin-based Beneath the Sod — the mostly-solo-project of Raymond Keenaghan, also of Gourd — will release its self-titled EP on Dec. 17 through Cursed Monk Records. It is a work of atmospheric extremity, comprised of six songs running 28 minutes that, from opener “Silence of Lead” to finale “Deafness of Lead,” grips the listener with a lurching, semi-industrial sonic brutality. “Drooping Spirit” stinks of hot death. “Silence of Lead” rages to a forward riff and a drum-machine march that’s like Godflesh from the dark universe, and the cave-echo vocals, samples and rumbling, post-Khanate barely-a-song-ism of the piano-for-emphasis “Begotten of Grot” (video premiering below) — the first of two tracks to feature guest vocals from Unyielding Love‘s Richard Carson, the other being “Deafness of Lead” — follows with a further plunge into some oily abyss that only gets heavier and more maddening as it consumes across its five minutes.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Dreamy Dreamer" by Vakili Band

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Lily Vakili, Vakili Band shares the video for their newest single, “Dreamy Dreamer,” exclusively with The Big Takeover. The video comes with the announcement of their second album, Walking Sideways, scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. Born in Honduras before living in the US, Bangkok,...
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: SpiritWorld – “Unholy Passages”

Decibel Tour, Metal and Beer Fest, Streaming, Videos, Vinyl decibel vinyl, premiere, Spiritworld, videos. “‘Unholy Passages’ is the JAM,” says SpiritWorld mainman Stu Folsom. I mean, we could pretty much stop there and just play you the new video from SpiritWorld’s relentless riff-maker Pagan Rhythms and that’s really all the...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Krantz – “Louisiana”

Some people just have a gift for taking the rough patches of life and making it sound peachy. Psychedelic rocker Krantz paints the stories of his life in songs that feel a little sad, but also show a shimmering pop genius for ear-catching melodies. Take his latest single “Louisiana” for example with its indelible chorus, set against a world-weary vibe. Ghost Cult is proud to bring you the new video for the track right now!
LOUISIANA STATE
theprp.com

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Premiere “Invictus Unto Fire” Music Video

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life have premiered a music video for their newly released single “Invictus Unto Fire“. That song will appear on the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, due out January 28th on Unique Leader. Speaking of this track, the group had the following to say:. “‘Invictus Unto Fire‘,...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Now & Then" by the black watch

For Here & There, their 20th album, Santa Barbara-cum-Los Angeles indie rock/poppop vets the black watch hired Ben Eshbach to do string arrangements for one song: leader John Andrew Fredrick and producer Scott Campbell were so impressed by what the two-time Emmy-Award winner did on “Now & Then” that they decided to have the Sugarplastic frontman do arrangements for three more numbers.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: LIEWEAVER — “OBSESSED WITH PURITY”

In September of this waning year the Italian label Lethal Scissor Records released a debut EP named The Origin by the Ukrainian extremists Lieweaver. The band first began to coalesce in October 2018 through the union of vocalist Vasiliy Kutsenko, guitarist Alex Choopov, and drummer Bogdan Fesenko. Soon, guitarist Alex Reshetnuk joined the group, and together they released a a debut single, “Paradox Of Creation“. A few months later bassist Bogdan Khoroshilov joined the band, and in February 2021 Ruslan Kovtun (keys/synth) completed the line-up for the recording of The Origin.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Zeal and Ardor Shares New Single “Golden Liar” – on Tour with Mastodon and Opeth Now

Zeal & Ardor have previosulytheir new album, a self-titled release, due out on February 11th, 2022, via MVKA. The 14-track album was recorded by Marc Obrist and frontman Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. The band is currently on tour with Mastodon and Opeth in North America. Listen to the new single “Golden Liar,” the fifth off the album, and pre-order it now.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Video Premiere: Aethereus – “Son of a Nameless Father”

Tacoma, Washington technical/progressive death metal outfit Aethereus are gearing up for their new album, Leiden, out January 7th. Today (1st), the group has teamed up with Metal Insider to share a video for their latest single “Son of a Nameless Father.”. Watch the clip below and pre-order the album here:
TACOMA, WA
BBC

Rare John and Yoko records gifted to charities and shops

The widow and son of former Beatle John Lennon have given away 50 rare records of Happy Xmas (War is Over) to charities and record shops so they can raise funds. Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon said they wanted to "spread Christmas cheer". A note attached to the gifts...
CHARITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled Jagged Little Pill Dates For Europe & The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette announced the rescheduled itinerary for her previously postponed UK and European tour dates. The tour marks the 25th anniversary of her hit album, Jagged Little Pill and was originally planned for the Fall of 2020 and then pushed back to start in October 2021 before being postponed again due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES

