Wolf Vetoes Permitless Open Carry Gun Law

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would allow anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. ”Each year there are more than 1,600 victims of gun violence in Pennsylvania,” the governor said. “These victims and communities deserve to have meaningful legislation passed to address the scourge of gun violence. I support many public policy proposals that would help solve this urgent issue, including safe storage legislation, extreme risk protection orders, enhanced reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, and closing gaps in the background check system. Unfortunately, this bill would make gun violence worse and would put law enforcement officers at greater risk of harm.”
