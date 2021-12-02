ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Vetoes Permitless Open Carry Gun Law

By Tyler Friel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted people to openly carry a firearm without having...

LehighValleyLive.com

Veto of ‘Constitutional carry’ gun bill was the right call for Black Pennsylvanians | Opinion

Last month, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives debated a bill that ultimately was passed but will be vetoed by Gov. Wolf, thankfully. Senate Bill 565 would make Pennsylvania a permitless carry state, meaning you would not need a concealed carry permit across the Commonwealth, or a permit to carry - open or concealed - in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Chester, Praises Organizations Working To Make Streets Safer From Gun Violence

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday.  The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. “You’re one of 40 organizations all across the state that got this money,” Wolf said. “Community-level organizations that really know what’s going on, that are on the front lines of the communities, in a position to actually do something about this gun violence.”  Wolf says gun violence homicides rose 48% across the state between 2019 and 2020.
CHESTER, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: Law Enforcement, Domestic Violence, Minority, Family Advocacy Organizations Support Veto of Bill that Endangers Pennsylvania Lives

Harrisburg, PA – Following Governor Tom Wolf’s veto of Senate Bill 565 yesterday, nearly a dozen law enforcement, domestic violence, minority and family advocacy organizations have expressed their support for the veto to strike down legislation that would have made it easier for concealed weapons to be carried throughout Pennsylvania by unvetted gun-holders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wolf vetoes conceal-carry without a license

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would have allowed residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license, claiming the measure would exacerbate gun violence in the commonwealth. “This legislation removes the requirement that an individual obtain a license, and with it, the ability of law...
POLITICS
Pennsylvania State
WNEP-TV 16

Governor Wolf vetoes concealed carry bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 565. The bill would have allowed anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a background check or permit. The bill was opposed by both the state's Chiefs of Police Association and the District Attorneys Association. Senate Bill 565 is sponsored by...
HARRISBURG, PA
wnynewsnow.com

PA Gov. Vetoes Legislation That Allows Unvetted Concealed Carry

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would allow anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. ”Each year there are more than 1,600 victims of gun violence in Pennsylvania,” the governor said. “These victims and communities deserve to have meaningful legislation passed to address the scourge of gun violence. I support many public policy proposals that would help solve this urgent issue, including safe storage legislation, extreme risk protection orders, enhanced reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, and closing gaps in the background check system. Unfortunately, this bill would make gun violence worse and would put law enforcement officers at greater risk of harm.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tom Wolf
Milton Shapp
YourErie

Gov. Wolf vetoes legislation to allow concealed carry without background check, permit

Governor Tom Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 565 Thursday, which would allow people to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. Read Gov. Wolf’s SB 565 veto message below: “This legislation, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to obtain a license before carrying a concealed firearm, will only exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians.   ​”Each year […]
POLITICS
butlerradio.com

Gov. Wolf Unveils Litter Action Plan

Governor Tom Wolf is outlining a plan to help combat littering problems across Pennsylvania. Wolf unveiled the litter action-plan that he hopes will help clean up the 500 million pieces of litter scattered in the Commonwealth. “Each and every Pennsylvanian, all of us, has a role to play. When you...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Vetoes#Gun Violence#Legislature#Bills#Democratic#Republican
wortfm.org

State Lawmakers propose gun laws a week after Rittenhouse trial

State lawmakers have introduced a pile of legislation over the last two days, with the goal of creating more gun regulations in Wisconsin. These bills come a week and a half after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury of all charges for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third during racial justice protests in Kenosha in summer 20-20.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Wisconsin's governor vetoed 5 Republican anti-abortion bills in a single day after conservative Supreme Court justices seemed willing to overturn Roe v. Wade

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed five anti-abortion bills on Friday. The bills had been supported and passed by the Republican-led state legislature. The vetoes came just two days after the conservative US Supreme Court justices heard arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Wisconsin Gov....
WISCONSIN STATE
PennLive.com

Don’t fear constitutional carry: it makes sense and promotes safer communities | Opinion

It’s always the same predictions of doom and bloodshed from gun-control activists. They warn us of pending disaster if Pennsylvania becomes the 22nd state to adopt so-called constitutional carry rules that would allow law-abiding adults who legally own a handgun to conceal-carry it without a permit. Thirty-four states, including Pennsylvania, already allow open carry without a permit.
POLITICS
Republican Party
Politics
wrnjradio.com

Oroho, Testa appalled by Gov. Murphy’s latest attack on law-abiding gun owners

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republicans Steve Oroho and Mike Testa chided Governor Phil Murphy for his assault on gun rights during the Thursday morning press event in Metuchen. “Governor Murphy continues to disregard the constitutional rights of legal gun owners,” Oroho (R-24) said. “The Governor’s rush to push through his anti-gun agenda in the lame duck session is a political ploy to curry favor with his progressive base. It’s a direct attack on responsible, registered firearms owners, sportsmen, and their constitutional rights.”
METUCHEN, NJ
WLNS

EXPLAINED: Michigan open carry laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan, anyone 18 and up can purchase a gun as long as they pass a background check. Despite the ease of purchasing a firearm, gun laws in the Mitten can be a bit confusing. 6 News’ Samana Sheikh spoke with various law experts who broke down the basics of open […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Murphy calls on lawmakers to advance ‘comprehensive’ gun safety legislation

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants lawmakers to advance “comprehensive gun safety” legislation, including initiatives he proposed in April. “Over the past four years, New Jersey has become a national leader on gun safety,” Murphy said in a news release. “We must continue to build on that progress and make our state safer for the over nine million people who call New Jersey home.”
POLITICS

