Wolf Vetoes Permitless Open Carry Gun Law

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday. The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. “You’re one of 40 organizations all across the state that got this money,” Wolf said. “Community-level organizations that really know what’s going on, that are on the front lines of the communities, in a position to actually do something about this gun violence.” Wolf says gun violence homicides rose 48% across the state between 2019 and 2020.

CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO