BREAKING: WVU Lands Familiar Face in JUCO Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago
Moments ago, West Virginia landed 2022 linebacker Lee Kpogba of East Mississippi C.C.

Kpogba committed to the Mountaineers way back in October of 2017 as part of the 2019 class. He grew up watching West Virginia and when he officially received the offer, it was a no-brainer.

However, nearly one year later, Kpogba decommitted from West Virginia. Syracuse remained in hot pursuit of him even after he made his pledge to WVU. That season, Dino Babers had the Orange rolling and finished with a 10-3 record. Babers gained some momentum on the recruiting trail and eventually landed the former WVU commit.

In two years at Syracuse, Kpogba tallied 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in just eleven games. Following last season, Kpogba decided to leave Syracuse and head to the junior college route where he landed at East Mississippi C.C., also known as the original 'Last Chance U'. The move has appeared to have paid off as Kpogba notched 84 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in ten games, leading to some Power Five offers, including West Virginia.

