Economy

Mexico may impose tariffs over proposed U.S. electric car tax credit

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is analyzing a range of responses to a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit and would even consider applying tariffs, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on...

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the deputy health minister said on Friday, marking the latest country where it has turned up amid concerns a new spike in infections could follow. The infected person is a 51-year-old who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mexican electricity overhaul is hurting investment, EU says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A Mexican government initiative in Congress to overhaul electricity sector rules in favor of the state is worrying European firms and governments, as well as crimping investment, the European Union's ambassador to Mexico said on Thursday. Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the reform that prioritizes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Editorial: Remove unfair electric vehicle tax credit from 'Build Back Better'

President Joe Biden recently faced a difficult choice of his own making: a continued good neighbor policy following the rules of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, or pursuit of his buy-American polices embedded in the infrastructure bill he signed into law Nov. 15 and in the pending $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation.
IMMIGRATION
Government shutdown would cost the US economy $1.8 billion a week, S&P says

Congress is flirting with a shutdown that would cost the US economy $1.8 billion for each week the government is closed, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. “The shutdown, if it’s brief, wouldn’t be a disaster, but would still reduce some of the economic gains the US has felt from the reopening,” Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global, wrote in a report Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. to delay UK trade deal over post-Brexit concern - FT

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on...
FOREIGN POLICY
EU seeks to forge new global trade rules with U.S.

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has experienced a "breakthrough year" with the United States even if not all trade irritants are gone and now wants to work with its transatlantic ally to start forging trade rules for the future, the EU trade chief said. A year on...
U.S. POLITICS
Mexico City
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
South Korea Financial Regulator May Impose Tax On NFTs

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding virtual asset taxation in the country, South Korea’s Financial Authority recently proclaimed non-fungible tokens (NFT) as taxable. On Tuesday, The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea, announced that it would start taxing NFTs. According to The Korea Herald, from January next year, this tax...
INCOME TAX
Israel Set to impose Electric Car Tax to Offset Loss in Car Gas Tax Revenue

The soaring success of the new imports of Chinese electric cars in Israel foretells considerable damage to the country’s tax collections. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Israel is NIS 26.48 ($8.55), out of which a whopping 62% – NIS 16.32 ($5.27) are added taxes. But so far, Israel does not tax electricity – which is a big problem for the government (not the consumer), considering that in 2019, state income from taxes on gasoline reached NIS 19 billion ($6.14 billion).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
On electric cars, President Biden should meet Mexico and Canada halfway

Between 2017 and 2021, President Donald Trump’s policy toward the United States’ next-door neighbors, Mexico and Canada, careened between gratuitous antagonism and constructive engagement. Mr. Trump slapped tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, and even engaged in personal sniping with the latter country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. At the same time, he managed to renegotiate a long-standing trilateral free-trade agreement, leaving it mostly intact despite having campaigned against it as “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” So, President Biden was well advised to stabilize North American diplomacy, which he did by inviting Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington this week. The North American Leaders’ Summit resumed what had been a regular series of meetings from 2005 until the Trump presidency, during which there were none.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this looks set to change due to actions by both countries, with implications for Wall Street and for Chinese companies, which accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market as of mid-2021.
STOCKS
Trust in U.S. Military Declines As Worry Over China Rises

WASHINGTON: A majority of Americans view China has the biggest national security threat to the United States, while trust in the American military continues to erode, according the Reagan Institute’s annual National Defense Survey. The poll found that 52% of Americans see China as a top threat, up from just...
MILITARY
Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism

The news that Tesla recently reached the extraordinary valuation of US$1 trillion shows yet again that the automobile industry remains a huge economic force shaping the planet. Tesla’s growth also reflects how the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) marks the fifth great wave of automotive investment since 1900. Despite not owning any car companies, Canada has benefited immensely from every previous wave thanks to shrewd policy-makers who used every tool possible to gain a fair share of the auto market. But as the global industry spends hundreds of billions of dollars to completely retool for an EV future, how will Canada...
ECONOMY

