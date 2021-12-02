ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic Daily: The New Normal on Abortion

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
Will Roe v. Wade be reversed, or simply defanged? Today the Supreme Court signaled that it will uphold an abortion ban in Mississippi (not to be confused with the law in Texas that caused an uproar earlier this year). For that law to stay in place, Roe, or at least a portion of it, will need to go.

The law professor Mary Ziegler argues that, in today’s proceedings, the justices seemed prepared to throw out Roe entirely—which would mark “one of the most significant reversals of Supreme Court precedent in American history.”

Further reading: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was right, David French points out in his Atlantic newsletter. In a 1993 lecture, the late Supreme Court justice pointed to the inherent instability of the Roe decision, he writes.

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The United States logged its first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in California. (2) A fourth person died following the school shooting in Michigan. (3) Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID three days before his debate with President Joe Biden, his former chief of staff claims in a new book.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Watch The Power of the Dog, a Western that is already pegged as a Best Picture front-runner and is now streaming on Netflix. The movie “ripples with anger and sadness,” David Sims writes.

A break from the news:

NASA is playing a $10 billion game of Jenga.

CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
