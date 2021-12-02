ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — An Eloy police officer shot and wounded a man during a foot chase after the officer responded to a reported domestic violence incident, the Police Department said Thursday.

According to a department statement, the incident occurred Wednesday night and the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

The man’s identity and details about his injuries and condition weren’t released.

According to the department, the officer had arrived at a residence and was trying to contact the man when he began running away.

The department’s statement didn’t say what prompted the pursuing officer to shoot but said the officer wasn’t injured. His identity wasn’t released.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Eloy is 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 dead, 2 critical, in Delaware stabbing

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Two people are dead, and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, after a stabbing incident in Delaware. WDEL-FM reports that it happened around 4 p.m. Friday across from Odessa National Golf Club in Townsend. Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle,...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Eloy, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Eloy, AZ
The Associated Press

Man charged with homicide in deadly July Georgia boat crash

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake. Local news outlets report that 57-year-old Eric Head surrendered Wednesday at the Atlanta airport. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources charged Head with two counts of homicide by vessel, two counts of serious injury by vessel, one count of boating under the influence and one count of reckless operation following a late night boat crash on Lake Tobesofkee, near Macon, on July 24.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dept#Domestic Violence#Eloy Police Dept#Ap#The Police Department
The Associated Press

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Bethalto

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30 and 32-year-old John McMillian.
BETHALTO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy