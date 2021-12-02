ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Interesting Chuck Wicks Facts

By steve
countryfancast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee how many Chuck Wicks Facts you know about this actor, country singer and country radio personality . . . Discover more via this set of interesting Chuck Wicks facts. 1) Chuck Wicks was born as Charles Elliott Wicks on June 20, 1979 in Smyrna, Delaware where he was raised on...

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Chuck Wicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rca Records Nashville#American#Magic
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini’s Bloody, Embarrassing Moment With Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini has been all over TV this week promoting her new book of poetry, and she shared an embarrassing moment with Drew Barrymore on her talk show about being at an industry party and things getting a bit sticky with Miranda Lambert. Kelsea offered, “I don’t really know Miranda;...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The American Idol star and the ice hockey player spent $3million (£2.1million) on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

TikTok’s viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s song nominated for Grammy

From TikTok trends to the Grammy Awards, Walker Hayes’ viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s TikTok song has officially been nominated for the Best Country Song of 2022. “Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night. Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake.” If you’ve been on TikTok, or even just watched TV, during the past year or so — you’ve probably heard those lyrics. And they’ve probably gotten stuck in your head.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy