Looking for the gift that everyone needs but nobody has yet? We have just what you want!

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 – Happy Birthday to our own Nicea DeGering! And speaking of getting older, model Paulina Porizkova is proudly at the center of Laura Geller Beauty’s latest beauty campaign. The 56-year-old former supermodel, actress and author is seen at the beginning of a short film produced by the cosmetics brand poolside wearing a black two-piece bikini. “Mature, advanced, middle-aged,” she says at the beginning of the clip. “Let’s just say it, I am getting older. And what’s wrong with that?” Porizkova questions. She later confidently states, “Older is sexy.” Throughout the rest of the campaign video, she’s seen as an experienced corporate boss as well as a strong powerful workout enthusiast. “Sure I’m getting older. And I’m the best I’ve ever been,” Porizkova says toward the end of the film.
Comments / 0