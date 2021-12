Since 2018, Little Village has given out annual Best of the CRANDIC awards to Iowa City-Cedar Rapids area residents, organizations and businesses chosen by LV readers as the best in a variety of categories. And even before the public announcement of this year’s winners, Little Village received confirmation the annual tradition is now firmly established, because someone with no connection to LV, far away from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, is trying to make money off it.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO