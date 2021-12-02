ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Urban Logistics REIT

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

Urban Logistics REIT (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected transfer of listing from AIM to Main Board for Urban Logistics REIT (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors eye the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open 34 points higher at 7,163. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today's main event is the November payrolls report particularly...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 62,630 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Equiniti Group (UK, constituent) by Earth Private Holdings (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Personal Data#Ftse Aim All Share Index#Uk#Aim To#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE pares gains as caution sets in ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Friday, with traders no doubt kicking their feet up with a Deliveroo and indulging in a Netflix binge, sticking to the sidelines as tends to be the case ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 3 December 2021, the Company purchased in the market 9,597 Ordinary shares at a price of 740.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,930,842 Issued...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide as US jobs report underwhelms

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended lower on Friday after a disappointing US jobs report complicated matters for US President Joe Biden's economic recovery programme, against a backdrop of the spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. US nonfarm payrolls significantly undershot expectations in November, official data showed, but the unemployment...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Petropavlovsk (POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company") has today completed the disposal of its 31.1% stake in IRC Limited ("IRC"), an iron ore producer with operations in the Russian Far East. The Company sold a 29.9% stake in IRC to Stocken Board AG ("Stocken") for cash consideration to be paid of...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: EPE Special to invest EUR10 million into EPIC Acquisition

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd - investment firm - Will invest EUR10 million into special purpose acquisition vehicle EPIC Acquisition Corp, following its plan to raise up to EUR150 million for listing on Euronext Amsterdam. EPIC Acquisition is looking to find, acquire and develop a company operating in the consumer sector...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Amedeo Air Four Plus to return GBP30 million to shareholders

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd - investment company that buys, leases and sells aircraft - Pledges to return GBP30 million to shareholders via a partial compulsory redemption of ordinary shares next Wednesday and says that the board intends to reinstate dividends in 2022. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: ICG Enterprise invests in European Camping Group

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - London-based private equity investor - Says it is investing in mobile home holiday firm European Camping Group alongside funds advised by Paris-based private equity firm PAI Partners. Adds investment is being led by PAI Europe VII fund. Says it will invest as limited partner in the fund and also through a direct investment. Is expected to invest approximately EUR11.2 million, or GBP9.5 million, in European Camping Group.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Heavyweight team brings i(x) Net Zero to AIM for sustainable investing

(Alliance News) - "Some of the world's biggest problems present significant market opportunities," said i(x) Net Zero PLC, an investing company that on Friday unveiled plans to list on London's AIM market. The Jersey-registered investment firm focused on energy sustainability is eyeing a raise of GBP20.0 million gross, with admission...
MARKETS
just-auto.com

Unipart Logistics inks five-year JLR US contract

Unipart Logistics has signed a five-year contract to support Jaguar Land Rover’s US expansion in the North East of the country, from a new facility in Mickleton, New Jersey. Mickleton, a 280,000 square feet aftermarket site, is the first US dual-brand site for JLR, servicing 90 retailers and the Port of Baltimore.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited - Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Vivo Energy plc

HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited - Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Vivo Energy plc. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY ANEXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY (“RI”) STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Iomart secures new GBP100 million credit facility for working capital

(Alliance News) - Iomart Group PLC said Friday it has secured a new GBP100 million revolving credit facility. The Glasgow-based information technology and cloud computing company said it will replace its existing single bank revolving credit facility of GBP80 million which was due to mature on September 30, 2022. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy