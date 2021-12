And Panda Global Will Be the Ones Running the Esports Market in North America. In a surprising turn of events, Nintendo is admitting that there is a competitive community for the GameCube game, Smash Bro Melee. What’s more, for this twenty-year-old game, there will be a championship series for the game within 2022. For those who still want to play Smash Brothers but haven’t played the GameCube, there’s no need to worry. Tournaments will also Smash Bros. Ultimate, the latest of the Smash Bro games on Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO