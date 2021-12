Wild (-120) @ Devils (+100) While the Wild will be without captain Jared Spurgeon, I still see value in them in New Jersey. Minnesota's been the much better five-on-five team this season, whether you look at the overall numbers or recent trends. The Wild have controlled better than 55% of the expected goals at full strength. Only the Maple Leafs have fared better.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO