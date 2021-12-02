ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Firstgroup

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

FirstGroup (UK): Shares in Issue ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shares in issue information for FirstGroup (UK, constituent) as a result of a tender offer buyback, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Equiniti Group (UK, constituent) by Earth Private Holdings (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors eye the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open 34 points higher at 7,163. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today's main event is the November payrolls report particularly...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE pares gains as caution sets in ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Friday, with traders no doubt kicking their feet up with a Deliveroo and indulging in a Netflix binge, sticking to the sidelines as tends to be the case ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Jitters turn from Omicron to US nonfarm payrolls

(Alliance News) -Â Stocks in London trimmed morning gains and markets in mainland Europe slipped into the red as caution set in ahead of Friday's US nonfarm payrolls figure. The FTSE 100 index was up 16.48 points, or 0.2%, at 7,145.69 midday Friday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 97.49 points, or 0.4%, at 22,782.33. The AIM All-Share index was up 2.83 points, or 0.2%, at 1,191.57.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 3 December 2021, the Company purchased in the market 9,597 Ordinary shares at a price of 740.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,930,842 Issued...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks turn weaker as US payrolls fall short

(Sharecast News) - London stocks reversed their fortunes to close weaker on Friday, as investors digested a set of non-farm payroll numbers from across the pond that surprised to the downside. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.1% at 7,122.32, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.17% at 22,646.08.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide as US jobs report underwhelms

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended lower on Friday after a disappointing US jobs report complicated matters for US President Joe Biden's economic recovery programme, against a backdrop of the spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. US nonfarm payrolls significantly undershot expectations in November, official data showed, but the unemployment...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Ftse 250 Index#Ftse 350 Index#Privacy Policy#Uk#Issue Changechanges#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Reuters

UK names former BoE policymaker Miles to budget office

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has nominated David Miles, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter, to join the Office for Budget Responsibility, the country's fiscal watchdog and forecaster. If approved by parliament's Treasury Committee, Miles will start a five-year term in the role on...
U.K.
The Independent

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures. More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021. The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers. The data...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 2 December 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected transfer of listing from AIM to Main Board for Urban Logistics REIT (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM 100 Index. 07 December...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

BHP Group Plc

BHP Group Plc (UK) and BHP Group Ltd (Australia): Unification of Share Structure. FTSE Russell notes the announcement from BHP Group in relation to the simplification of its corporate structure whereby BHP Group Plc and BHP Group Ltd will unify to create a single legal entity. Shareholders in BHP Group Plc (UK, BH0P3Z9, FTSE 100 Index, GEIS Large Cap) will receive one share in BHP Group Ltd (Australia, 6144690, GEIS Large Cap) in exchange for every share held. BHP Group Ltd is expected to retain its nationality assignment of Australia within the FTSE Russell indices, in accordance with the Determining Nationality guidelines.
WORLD
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Benchmark Hlds (BMK)

("Benchmark" or "the Company") Benchmark (AIM: BMK) confirms that the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2021 is now available on the IR section of the Company's website. (https://www.benchmarkplc.com/investors/reports-presentations/) Hard copies of the Annual Report and the notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting are expected to...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Publication of a Prospectus

Update of US$ 10,000,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instrumentsunconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Westpac New Zealand Limited. Westpac Securities NZ Limited has updated its US$ 10,000,000,000 programme for the issuance of debt instruments unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Westpac New Zealand Limited (the "Programme"). The base prospectus in...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Notice of Optional Full Redemption

CUSIP No: 80281L AF2; ISIN No: US80281LAF22 (the "Notes") The Notes were issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of October 9, 2015 between Santander UK Group Holdings plc, a public limited company incorporated and registered in England and Wales, as issuer (the "Issuer") and Citibank, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee," as successor to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association pursuant to an agreement of resignation, appointment and acceptance dated March 4, 2021 among the Issuer, the Trustee and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association) (the "Base Indenture" and, as amended and supplemented by a third supplemental indenture, dated as of August 5, 2016, as further amended and supplemented by a fourth supplemental indenture dated as of January 10, 2017 and as amended and restated by the Amended and Restated Senior Securities Indenture dated as of April 18, 2017, the "Indenture"). Capitalized terms used and not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Indenture or, if not defined therein, the Notes.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 70,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Insurance Journal

Convex Europe Receives UK Regulatory Approval

Convex Group Ltd. announced that the UK branch of its recently established Luxembourg-based European insurer, Convex Europe SA (CES) has received approval from the UK regulators: the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, effective immediately. CES is now able to write European business via its UK branch in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy