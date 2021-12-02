ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, IA

Missing Arlington Teen Has Been Located

By Mike Johnson
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teen missing from the Arlington has been located. The...

kmch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayette, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Arlington, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy