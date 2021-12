This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Good morning. Yesterday’s letter sniffed a little blood in the market water, so of course stocks rebounded immediately. But if you think the market is in great shape, we suggest you look, for example, at the Russell 2000, which is still down 10 per cent from its November peak, and has gone nowhere since February. We still think this market looks a bit ropey, as our British colleagues might say. Email us with corrective doses of optimism: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO