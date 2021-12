Coming off of Friday’s win over the Suns, the Warriors will be back on their home hardwood on Saturday as they welcome the Spurs to Chase Center. This will be the first of this season’s four head-to-head meetings between the two teams, and as with most Warriors-Spurs matchups in recent years, this will mark a reunion of Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr and his mentor, longtime San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. Kerr had two stints as a player with the Spurs organization and was an assistant coach on Popovich’s staff with the U.S. national team that won gold this past summer in Tokyo. Both coaches prefer an offense based on ball movement, so it’s no coincidence that the Warriors and Spurs are ranked first and second, respectively, in assists this season.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO