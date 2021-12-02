Falcons look to put some heat on Brady, Bucs in NFC South
By PAUL NEWBERRY
Daily Herald
2 days ago
ATLANTA -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cruising in the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons would like to put a little pressure on the defending Super Bowl champions. After losing at Tampa Bay in Week 2, the Falcons get another crack at their division rival on...
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
Tom Brady reportedly advocated for Buccaneers players to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Brady reportedly told players it would help their health and employment opportunities. The Bucs had said they were 100% vaccinated, but Antonio Brown was recently suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were pushing...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
TAMPA — Tom Brady created a lot of enemies in 21 seasons, perhaps none bigger than the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. The team with the horseshoe on its helmet that once had a quarterback named Luck never had much of it against him. Brady owns a 15-4 record versus...
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Some of you may need the jacket or sweatshirt when stepping out the door Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s with the coldest spots being in Citrus and Hernando counties. It will be a cool...
The Buccaneers forced three turnovers and turned 307 Tom Brady passing yards into a big 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football. The win snaps a two game losing streak and puts Brady over 3,000 yards passing on the season. MVP(s): Other than 'ol Timeless Tom? It was nice to have Gronk back. The big tight end played his first full game since Week 3 and caught six balls for 71 yards. Mike Evans paced the team in receiving yards but also committed a terrible drop that led to the Giants only touchdown. LVP: New York quarterback Daniel Jones gift-wrapped an easy interception to 310 pound defensive lineman Steve McLendon as one of his two picks. He finished with 167 passing yards on 4.4 yards per attempt, a stat line from the 1950s. Context: The win gets the 7-3 Bucs a healthy two-game lead over the Saints in the NFC South. Injury to monitor: Left guard Ali Marpet, an absolute mauler crucial to the run game, left the game in the second quarter with an oblique injury and didn't return.What's next: The Bucs go on the road to take on the surging Colts next Sunday.
One of the pivotal moments of the Bucs’ Week 11 victory over the Giants didn’t come thanks to Tom Brady’s arm. Instead it came due to his legs, as the quarterback’s third down scramble helped put points on the board for Tampa Bay in the second quarter. Facing a 3rd-and-10...
Although Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has illustrated signs of his humanity in back-to-back performances with two interceptions in each game, the living legend that many call "the greatest of all time" is still very much the same dangerous player he always has been. At age 44, Brady has...
TAMPA, Fla. — When quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates return to Raymond James Stadium Monday night, the Bucs will be looking to shake off a dismal performance last week in Washington. The defending Super Bowl champions also will look to avoid a three-game losing streak. What You Need To...
Hyperbole or not, Magic Johnson said he could tell opponents every play his Los Angeles Lakers team would run and, if executed correctly, no defense could stop it. If the Indianapolis Colts feel the same way about their running game these days, they couldn't be blamed. Not with the success that second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is enjoying as the new league leader in rushing.
