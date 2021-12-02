ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrester: In 2022, smart infrastructure investments will accelerate in APAC

By Forrester Research
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Forrester looked at Internet of Things (IoT) investment trends in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) in early 2020, we found that smart manufacturing was the dominant market for IoT consultancies. Smart infrastructure was second. Enter COVID-19 and fast-forward to 2022, and we expect smart infrastructure investments to take the...

www.zdnet.com

