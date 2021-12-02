ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Paralog knockout profiling identifies DUSP4 and DUSP6 as a digenic dependence in MAPK pathway-driven cancers

By Takahiro Ito
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough single-gene perturbation screens have revealed a number of new targets, vulnerabilities specific to frequently altered drivers have not been uncovered. An important question is whether the compensatory relationship between functionally redundant genes masks potential therapeutic targets in single-gene perturbation studies. To identify digenic dependencies, we developed a CRISPR paralog targeting...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct microbiome profiles and biofilms in Leishmania donovani-driven cutaneous leishmaniasis wounds

The endemic strain of Leishmania donovani in Sri Lanka causes cutaneous leishmaniasis (CL) rather than more common visceral form. We have visualized biofilms and profiled the microbiome of lesions and unaffected skin in thirty-nine CL patients. Twenty-four lesions (61.5%) were biofilm-positive according to fluorescence in situ hybridization. Biopsies of biofilm-positive lesions were dominated by Pseudomonas, classÂ Bacilli and Enterobacteriaceae and distinguished by significantly lower community evenness. Higher relative abundance of a classÂ Bacilli OTU was detected in wound swabs versus contralateral skin. Wound swabs and biopsies had significantly distinct microbiome profiles and lower diversity compared to unaffected skin. Greater abundances of potentially pathogenic organisms were observed in wet ulcers, lesions with high parasite loads and large wounds. In summary, more than half of L. donovani associated CL wounds harboured biofilms and the wounds exhibited a distinct, less diverse, microbiome than unaffected skin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Syndrome#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Crispr#Nras#Braf#Access Options#Supplementary Data#The Sequence Read Archive#Ensembl#Ccle#Fig
Nature.com

Genetic and epigenetic regulation of the NRF2-KEAP1 pathway in human lung cancer

Electrophilic and oxidative stress is caused when homeostatic mechanisms are disrupted. A major defense mechanism involves the activation of the nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) transcription factor encoded by the NFE2L2 gene, which can accelerate the detoxification of electrophilic carcinogens and prevent cancer and on the other hand in certain exposure contexts may exacerbate the carcinogenic process. NRF2-target genes activated under these conditions can be used as biomarkers of stress signalling, while activation of NRF2 can also reveal the epigenetic mechanisms that modulate NFE2L2 expression. Epigenetic mechanisms that regulate NFE2L2 and the gene for its adaptor protein KEAP1 include DNA methylation, histone modifications and microRNA. Understanding the activation of the NRF2-KEAP1 signalling pathway in human lung cancer, its epigenetic regulation and its role in oncogenesis is the subject of this review.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated RNAi screening identifies the NEDDylation pathway as a synergistic partner of azacytidine in acute myeloid leukemia

Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains challenging and novel targets and synergistic therapies still need to be discovered. We performed a high-throughput RNAi screen in three different AML cell lines and primary human leukemic blasts to identify genes that synergize with common antileukemic therapies. We used a pooled shRNA library that covered 5043 different genes and combined transfection with exposure to either azacytidine or cytarabine analog to the concept of synthetic lethality. Suppression of the chemokine CXCL12 ranked highly among the candidates of the cytarabine group. Azacytidine in combination with suppression of genes within the neddylation pathway led to synergistic results. NEDD8 and RBX1 inhibition by the small molecule inhibitor pevonedistat inhibited leukemia cell growth. These findings establish an in vitro synergism between NEDD8 inhibition and azacytidine in AML. Taken together, neddylation constitutes a suitable target pathway for azacytidine combination strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Meibomian gland dysfunction is highly prevalent among first-time visitors at a Norwegian dry eye specialist clinic

To investigate the prevalence of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) in patients presenting with subjective dry eye-related symptoms at their first-time consultation in a Norwegian specialized ocular surface clinic. Additionally, to explore the accuracy of the ocular surface disease index score (OSDI) as an extensively applied tool to assess the severity of dry eye symptoms and MGD diagnosis. Patients with subjective dry eye-related complaints (n"‰="‰900) attending the clinic for the first time, from 2012 to 2016, were included in the study. At the baseline, patients completed the OSDI questionnaire. Subsequently, objective clinical tests, including fluorescein break-up time (FBUT), Schirmer-I test, ocular surface staining (OSS), and meibomian gland function assessment using gland expressibility and meibum quality were performed. The association between MGD and its severity in relation to symptom severity defined by OSDI-score was examined. MGD was found in 93.8% of the study group. MGD prevalence was not significantly different between groups based on age (p"‰="‰0.302) or sex (p"‰="‰0.079). There was a significant association between severity of MGD and dry eye-related symptoms (p"‰="‰0.014). OSS was significantly higher in patients with severe symptoms (p"‰="‰0.031). Sensitivity and specificity of positive symptom-score (OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13) for disclosing MGD were 85.5% and 30.4%, respectively. MGD was highly prevalent, not associated with age and sex. OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13 had high sensitivity and high positive predictive value (PPV), but low specificity and negative predictive value (NPV) for disclosing MGD. This underscores the importance of meibomian gland assessment in patients with dry eye-related symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Higher order genetic interactions switch cancer genes from two-hit to one-hit drivers

The classic two-hit model posits that both alleles of a tumor suppressor gene (TSG) must be inactivated to cause cancer. In contrast, for some oncogenes and haploinsufficient TSGs, a single genetic alteration can suffice to increase tumor fitness. Here, by quantifying the interactions between mutations and copy number alterations (CNAs) across 10,000 tumors, we show that many cancer genes actually switch between acting as one-hit or two-hit drivers. Third order genetic interactions identify the causes of some of these switches in dominance and dosage sensitivity as mutations in other genes in the same biological pathway. The correct genetic model for a gene thus depends on the other mutations in a genome, with a second hit in the same gene or an alteration in a different gene in the same pathway sometimesÂ representing alternative evolutionary paths to cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic dependency on STAT3 serine phosphorylation in KRAS mutant lung cancer

The oncogenic potential of the latent transcription factor signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT)3 in many human cancers, including lung cancer, has been largely attributed to its nuclear activity as a tyrosine-phosphorylated (pY705 site) transcription factor. By contrast, an alternate mitochondrial pool of serine phosphorylated (pS727 site) STAT3 has been shown to promote tumourigenesis by regulating metabolic processes, although this has been reported in only a restricted number of mutant RAS-addicted neoplasms. Therefore, the involvement of STAT3 serine phosphorylation in the pathogenesis of most cancer types, including mutant KRAS lung adenocarcinoma (LAC), is unknown. Here, we demonstrate that LAC is suppressed in oncogenic KrasG12D-driven mouse models engineered for pS727-STAT3 deficiency. The proliferative potential of the transformed KrasG12D lung epithelium, and mutant KRAS human LAC cells, was significantly reduced upon pS727-STAT3 deficiency. Notably, we uncover the multifaceted capacity of constitutive pS727-STAT3 to metabolically reprogramme LAC cells towards a hyper-proliferative state by regulating nuclear and mitochondrial (mt) gene transcription, the latter via the mtDNA transcription factor, TFAM. Collectively, our findings reveal an obligate requirement for the transcriptional activity of pS727-STAT3 in mutant KRAS-driven LAC with potential to guide future therapeutic targeting approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hepatoprotective effects of Cassiae Semen on mice with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease based on gut microbiota

Cassiae Semen (CS), the seeds of Cassia obtusifolia L. and C. tora L, have a long medicinal history in China, with suggestions for it to relieve constipation and exert hepatoprotective effects. However, the underlying mechanisms are still unclear. In this study, mice with high-fat diet (HFD)-induced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were used to study the hepatoprotective effects of CS. The relationship between gut microbiota and hepatoprotective effect mechanisms mediated by CS extracts, the total aglycone extracts of CS, rubrofusarin-6-Î²-gentiobioside, and aurantio-obtusin were examined. Our data indicate that CS extracts and components confer a protective effect by ameliorating lipid accumulation, intestinal barrier damage, liver damage, and inflammation on HFD-induced liver injury. Meanwhile, fecal microbe transplantation exerted the pharmacological effect of CS on HFD-fed mice; however, the efficacy of CS was inhibited or eliminated by antibiotic-induced dysbiosis. In conclusion, the therapeutic effects of CS on NAFLD were closely related to the gut microbiota, suggesting a role for TCM in treating disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intrinsic cerebellar functional connectivity of social cognition and theory of mind in first-episode psychosis patients

Neuroimaging studies have revealed how intrinsic dysconnectivity among cortical regions of the mentalizing network (MENT) and the mirror neuron system (MNS) could explain the theory of mind (ToM) deficit in schizophrenia patients. However, despite the concurrent involvement of the cerebellum with the cortex in social cognition, the dysfunction in intrinsic interplay between the cerebellar nodes of MENT/MNS and the cortex in schizophrenia patients remains unknown. Thus, we aimed to investigate whether resting-state cerebello"“cortical dysconnectivity exists in first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients in relationship with their ToM deficit. A total of 37 FEP patients and 80 healthy controls (HCs) underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a priori-defined cerebellar seeds that functionally connect to the MENT (right crus II) and MNS (right crus I), we compared cerebello"“cortical functional connectivities (FCs) in FEP patients and HCs. Correlations between cerebello"“parietal connectivities and ToM performance were investigated in FEP patients. FEP patients showed hyperconnectivity between the right crus II and anterior cingulate gyrus and between the right crus I and supplementary motor area, bilateral postcentral gyrus, and right central/parietal operculum (CO/PO). Hypoconnectivity was found between the right crus II and left supramarginal gyrus (SMG) in FEP patients. FCs between the right crus II and left SMG and between the right crus I and right CO/PO were significantly correlated with ToM scores in FEP patients. In accordance with the "cognitive dysmetria" hypothesis, our results highlight the importance of cerbello-cortical dysconnectivities in understanding social cognitive deficits in schizophrenia patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stromal cells mitigate liver damage after extended resection in the pig by modulating thrombospondin-1/TGF-Î²

Post-surgery liver failure is a serious complication for patients after extended partial hepatectomies (ePHx). Previously, we demonstrated in the pig model that transplantation of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) improved circulatory maintenance and supported multi-organ functions after 70% liver resection. Mechanisms behind the beneficial MSC effects remained unknown. Here we performed 70% liver resection in pigs with and without MSC treatment, and animals were monitored for 24"‰h post surgery. Gene expression profiles were determined in the lung and liver. Bioinformatics analysis predicted organ-independent MSC targets, importantly a role for thrombospondin-1 linked to transforming growth factor-Î² (TGF-Î²) and downstream signaling towards providing epithelial plasticity and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). This prediction was supported histologically and mechanistically, the latter with primary hepatocyte cell cultures. MSC attenuated the surgery-induced increase of tissue damage, of thrombospondin-1 and TGF-Î², as well as of epithelial plasticity in both the liver and lung. This suggests that MSC ameliorated surgery-induced hepatocellular stress and EMT, thus supporting epithelial integrity and facilitating regeneration. MSC-derived soluble factor(s) did not directly interfere with intracellular TGF-Î² signaling, but inhibited thrombospondin-1 secretion from thrombocytes and non-parenchymal liver cells, therewith obviously reducing the availability of active TGF-Î².
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The novel BET inhibitor UM-002 reduces glioblastoma cell proliferation and invasion

Bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins have emerged as therapeutic targets in multiple cancers, including the most common primary adult brain tumor glioblastoma (GBM). Although several BET inhibitors have entered clinical trials, few are brain penetrant. We have generated UM-002, a novel brain penetrant BET inhibitor that reduces GBM cell proliferation in vitro and in a human cerebral brain organoid model. Since UM-002 is more potent than other BET inhibitors, it could potentially be developed for GBM treatment. Furthermore, UM-002 treatment reduces the expression of cell-cycle related genes in vivo and reduces the expression of invasion related genes within the non-proliferative cells present in tumors as measured by single cell RNA-sequencing. These studies suggest that BET inhibition alters the transcriptional landscape of GBM tumors, which has implications for designing combination therapies. Importantly, they also provide an integrated dataset that combines in vitro and ex vivo studies with in vivo single-cell RNA-sequencing to characterize a novel BET inhibitor in GBM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Investigating genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition on immune-related diseases in men and women using Mendelian randomization

Statins have been suggested as a potential treatment for immune-related diseases. Conversely, statins might trigger auto-immune conditions. To clarify the role of statins in allergic diseases and auto-immune diseases, we conducted a Mendelian randomization (MR) study. Using established genetic instruments to mimic statins via 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR) inhibition, we assessed the effects of statins on asthma, eczema, allergic rhinitis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the largest available genome wide association studies (GWAS). Genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition were not associated with any immune-related diseases in either study after correcting for multiple testing; however, they were positively associated with the risk of asthma in East Asians (odds ratio (OR) 2.05 per standard deviation (SD) decrease in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.20 to 3.52, p value 0.009). These associations did not differ by sex and were robust to sensitivity analysis. These findings suggested that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition have little effect on allergic diseases or auto-immune diseases. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition might increase the risk of asthma in East Asians.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiation therapy for myeloid malignancies: beyond cytotoxicity

Blocked cellular differentiation is a central pathologic feature of the myeloid malignancies, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Treatment regimens promoting differentiation have resulted in incredible cure rates in certain AML subtypes, such as acute promyelocytic leukemia. Over the past several years, we have seen many new therapies for MDS/AML enter clinical practice, including epigenetic therapies (e.g., 5-azacitidine), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors, fms-like kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors, and lenalidomide for deletion 5q (del5q) MDS. Despite not being developed with the intent of manipulating differentiation, induction of differentiation is a major mechanism by which several of these novel agents function. In this review, we examine the new therapeutic landscape for these diseases, focusing on the role of hematopoietic differentiation and the impact of inflammation and aging. We review how current therapies in MDS/AML promote differentiation as a part of their therapeutic effect, and the cellular mechanisms by which this occurs. We then outline potential novel avenues to achieve differentiation in the myeloid malignancies for therapeutic purposes. This emerging body of knowledge about the importance of relieving differentiation blockade with anti-neoplastic therapies is important to understand how current novel agents function and may open avenues to developing new treatments that explicitly target cellular differentiation. Moving beyond cytotoxic agents has the potential to open new and unexpected avenues in the treatment of myeloid malignancies, hopefully providing more efficacy with reduced toxicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of cytoplasmic EZH2 induces antitumor activity through stabilization of the DLC1 tumor suppressor protein

MRNA expression of the DLC1 tumor suppressor gene is downregulated in many lung cancers and their derived cell lines, with DLC1 protein levels being low or absent. Although the role of increased EZH2 methyltransferase in cancer is usually attributed to its histone methylation, we unexpectedly observed that post-translational destabilization of DLC1 protein is common and attributable to its methylation by cytoplasmic EZH2, leading to CUL-4A ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation of DLC1. Furthermore, siRNA knockdown of KRAS in several lines increases DLC1 protein, associated with a drastic reduction in cytoplasmic EZH2. Pharmacologic inhibition of EZH2, CUL-4A, or the proteasome can increase the steady-state level of DLC1 protein, whose tumor suppressor activity is further increased by AKT and/or SRC kinase inhibitors, which reverse the direct phosphorylation of DLC1 by these kinases. These rational drug combinations induce potent tumor growth inhibition, with markers of apoptosis and senescence, that is highly dependent on DLC1 protein.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clonality assessment and detection of clonal diversity in classic Hodgkin lymphoma by next-generation sequencing of immunoglobulin gene rearrangements

Clonality analysis in classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) is of added value for correctly diagnosing patients with atypical presentation or histology reminiscent of T cell lymphoma, and for establishing the clonal relationship in patients with recurrent disease. However, such analysis has been hampered by the sparsity of malignant Hodgkin and Reed-Sternberg (HRS) cells in a background of reactive immune cells. Recently, the EuroClonality-NGS Working Group developed a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay and bioinformatics platform (ARResT/Interrogate) to detect immunoglobulin (IG) gene rearrangements for clonality testing in B-cell lymphoproliferations. Here, we demonstrate the improved performance of IG-NGS compared to conventional BIOMED-2/EuroClonality analysis to detect clonal gene rearrangements in 16 well-characterized primary cHL cases within the IG heavy chain (IGH) and kappa light chain (IGK) loci. This was most obvious in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, where three times more clonal cases were detected with IG-NGS (9 cases) compared to BIOMED-2 (3 cases). In total, almost four times more clonal rearrangements were detected in FFPE with IG-NGS (N"‰="‰23) as compared to BIOMED-2/EuroClonality (N"‰="‰6) as judged on identical IGH and IGK targets. The same clonal rearrangements were also identified in paired fresh frozen cHL samples. To validate the neoplastic origin of the detected clonotypes, IG-NGS clonality analysis was performed on isolated HRS cells, demonstrating identical clonotypes as detected in cHL whole-tissue specimens. Interestingly, IG-NGS and HRS single-cell analysis after DEPArrayâ„¢ digital sorting revealed rearrangement patterns and copy number variation profiles indicating clonal diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity in cHL. Our data demonstrate improved performance of NGS-based detection of IG gene rearrangements in cHL whole-tissue specimens, providing a sensitive molecular diagnostic assay for clonality assessment in Hodgkin lymphoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy